Wetagula directs JLAC to proceed full steam with IEBC, courts to wait

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 29 — National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has insisted that the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee (JLAC) will proceed with the vetting of nominees to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), despite a High Court order halting gazettement of a new poll body.

In a firm response to Thursday’s court directive, Wetangula maintained that Parliament must be allowed to discharge its constitutional mandate, adding that those aggrieved by the process are free to seek redress in court after Parliament has completed its work.

“JLAC has been instructed to carry out approval hearings as required under the Public Appointments Act,” Wetangula said.

“The constitutional mandate of Parliament must proceed, and any party with grievances is at liberty to pursue legal remedies once the House concludes its role.”

His remarks come hours after Justice Lawrence Mugambi issued orders against an anticipated gazettement of the IEBC commissioners following a petition filed by activists Boniface Mwangi and Kelvin Roy.

The petition, filed through senior counsels Paul Muite and Douglas Otieno, challenges the legality of the selection process and raises significant constitutional questions.

Justice Mugambi referred the matter to Chief Justice Martha Koome for empanelment of a bench, emphasizing that the concerns must be fully addressed before formal appointments can proceed.

Parliament autonomy

The dispute now places two arms of government—Judiciary and Legislature—on conflicting paths with Parliament holding firm to its decisional independence.

While the Judiciary has paused the final step of gazettement, the Legislature is pushing ahead with the vetting process, which Speaker Wetangula says is well within its jurisdiction.

President William Ruto nominated Erastus Ethekon Edung as Chairperson of the IEBC and six others—Ann Njeri Nderitu, Moses Alutalala Mukhwana, Mary Karen Sorobit, Hassan Noor Hassan, Francis Odhiambo Aduol, and Fahima Arafat Abdallah—as commissioners.

The nominations followed recommendations by a Selection Panel constituted to recruit new commissioners.