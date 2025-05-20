‘We are broad-based, you’re tribal’: Ruto hits out at Gachagua in Mukuru

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 20 – In what appeared to be a direct rebuke of his former deputy, President William Ruto today declared that he does not share a vision with leaders who promote tribal politics.

Speaking during the official handover of the Mukuru Housing Units on Tuesday, President Ruto vowed sustained efforts towards slum eradication through affordable housing.

The President emphasized that his administration will continue working with bold and visionary leaders who are committed to Kenya’s transformation.

“I will continue to work with courageous leaders who believe in the transformation of this country — not mere politicians who promote retrogressive politics,” he added.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has, in months leading to his removal from office, been accused of advocating for ethnically-aligned politics and pushing for resource distribution based on ‘shareholding’ based on voting patterns.

However, President Ruto defended his broader coalition of allies, singling out former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for supporting a more inclusive approach to governance.

“We share a vision with those who believe in a broad-based government that brings Kenyans together — and more particularly with Raila Odinga for agreeing that this country requires national unity,” he said.

The President also urged Kenyans to have faith in the country’s leadership and destiny, cautioning that without unity and belief, Kenya’s independence would lose meaning.

“I encourage us to believe in our country, believe in ourselves, and believe in Kenya — because if we don’t, the independence of our nation will be meaningless,” he stated.