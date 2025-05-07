(WATCH)Cardinals at final mass in St Peter’s Basilica ahead of secret vote to select next pope

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Later, the 133 cardinals tasked with choosing the new pontiff to replace the late Pope Francis will enter the Sistine Chapel, and the doors sealed. While there are 252 cardinals, only those under 80 are eligible to vote, while two of the 135 qualifying will not take part for health reasons.

One vote will take place on the first day, with two rounds per day thereafter until a result and a two-thirds majority plus one needed to be selected. After each vote, the ballots are burned in special stove – with black smoke coming from the chimney meaning no decision, and white smoke indicating a new pope has been chosen.