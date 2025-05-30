(WATCH) We should not politicise security matters – CS on MP Koimburi incident

Interior and National Administration CS Kipchumba Murkomen has rallied Members of Parliament to strengthen the legal framework on enforced disappearances.
Murkomen spoke on the back of the deepening saga involving the alleged abduction of Juja MP George Koimburi, which police believe was self-initiated.
The CS’s sentiments come at a time there are concerns around forced disappearances and abductions.
NAIROBI, Kenya May 29– Detectives have arrested Murang’a Kanyenyaini MCA Grace Nduta, popularly known as “City,” in connection with the staged abduction of Juja...
Ichung’wah insisted that if Koimburi’s claims turn out to be untrue, it would not only tarnish the integrity of Parliament but also undermine public...
NAIROBI, Kenya May 28 – Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested Cyrus Kieru Muhia, a close ally of Juja MP...
Moses Kariuki, the caretaker of the coffee farm—owned by businessman Jimmy Wanjigi—told police he had not witnessed any such incident.
NAIROBI, Kenya, May 26 – Juja Member of Parliament George Koimburi has been found in a Kiambu coffee plantation after Sunday’s abduction. According to...
Murkomen urged communities in Kerio Valley to fully cooperate with security agencies, assuring that the government remains committed to rooting out criminal elements.
The MP was shot dead on April 30 near the City Mortuary roundabout in Nairobi in what authorities suspect was a targeted assassination.