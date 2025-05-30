Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

(WATCH) We should not politicise security matters – CS on MP Koimburi incident

Published

Interior and National Administration CS Kipchumba Murkomen has rallied Members of Parliament to strengthen the legal framework on enforced disappearances.

Murkomen spoke on the back of the deepening saga involving the alleged abduction of Juja MP George Koimburi, which police believe was self-initiated.

The CS’s sentiments come at a time there are concerns around forced disappearances and abductions.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

DCI Arrests Murang’a MCA Grace Nduta Over Staged Abduction of Juja MP Koimburi

NAIROBI, Kenya May 29– Detectives have arrested Murang’a Kanyenyaini MCA Grace Nduta, popularly known as “City,” in connection with the staged abduction of Juja...

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

MPs cast doubt on Koimburi’s Abduction Claims

Ichung’wah insisted that if Koimburi’s claims turn out to be untrue, it would not only tarnish the integrity of Parliament but also undermine public...

2 days ago

Top stories

DCI Arrests Koimburi Ally Who Owns Subaru Used in Alleged Abduction

NAIROBI, Kenya May 28 – Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested Cyrus Kieru Muhia, a close ally of Juja MP...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Hospital, coffee plantation manager disown Koimburi’s abduction narrative

Moses Kariuki, the caretaker of the coffee farm—owned by businessman Jimmy Wanjigi—told police he had not witnessed any such incident.

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

(WATCH) Juja MP Koimburi was Tortured and Poisoned – Gachagua​​

4 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Juja MP Koimburi found in coffee plantation after abduction

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 26 – Juja Member of Parliament George Koimburi has been found in a Kiambu coffee plantation after Sunday’s abduction. According to...

4 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Murkomen vows tough action as bandits shift tactics in Kerio Valley

Murkomen urged communities in Kerio Valley to fully cooperate with security agencies, assuring that the government remains committed to rooting out criminal elements.

6 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Probe shows MP Were was killed by his close associates, Murkomen says

The MP was shot dead on April 30 near the City Mortuary roundabout in Nairobi in what authorities suspect was a targeted assassination.

May 7, 2025