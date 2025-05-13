Connect with us

(WATCH) US-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander has emotional reunion with family following release

Published

Freed Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander reunited with his jubilant family at Reim military base on Monday evening, after being released by Hamas

Footage reveals Israeli soldiers escorting Alexander to his waiting family, with his mother screaming and embracing him.

Earlier, Hamas had transferred the Israeli soldier to representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), who transported him through the Kissufim crossing in southern Gaza back to Israeli territory.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu credited the soldier’s release to “our military pressure and the diplomatic pressure applied by President [Donald] Trump,” noting the U.S. leader had reaffirmed ‘his commitment to Israel’.

Hamas confirmed its military wing, the Qassam Brigades, had released Alexander, held in Gaza since October 2023, as part of mediation efforts toward a ceasefire, opening crossings, and delivering humanitarian aid to the enclave.

