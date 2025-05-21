Connect with us

World

(WATCH) Trump says US Golden Dome missile shield to be launched in 3 years, estimated to cost USD25bn

Published

President Donald Trump has unveiled plans for the US to build a ‘state-of-the-art’ missile defence shield to ‘protect homeland’, during an announcement in the Oval Office on Tuesday.

“Once fully constructed, the Golden Dome will be capable of intercepting missiles even if they are launched from other sides of the world. And even if they are launched from space and we will have the best system ever built,” he said.

Trump claimed the new defence initiative has a success rate of ‘close to 100 percent’ and will cost billions to complete.

Comments
