President Donald Trump has unveiled plans for the US to build a ‘state-of-the-art’ missile defence shield to ‘protect homeland’, during an announcement in the Oval Office on Tuesday.
“Once fully constructed, the Golden Dome will be capable of intercepting missiles even if they are launched from other sides of the world. And even if they are launched from space and we will have the best system ever built,” he said.
Trump claimed the new defence initiative has a success rate of ‘close to 100 percent’ and will cost billions to complete.
World
(WATCH) Trump says US Golden Dome missile shield to be launched in 3 years, estimated to cost USD25bn
President Donald Trump has unveiled plans for the US to build a ‘state-of-the-art’ missile defence shield to ‘protect homeland’, during an announcement in the Oval Office on Tuesday.
Popular
More on Capital News
Fifth Estate
African countries and the broader Global South must reconsider the architecture of their trade relations.
Top stories
One of the most haunting stops on our itinerary was Kibbutz Nir Oz, a tranquil village near the Gaza border that turned into a...
World
The Indian government has "offered us a deal where basically they are willing to literally charge us no tariff", Trump said at an event...
World
Predictably, Trump's opponents in the Democratic Party slammed the president after he indicated he would accept a luxury jet from the Qatari royal family.
World
Trump meets Syria’s interim leader al-Sharaa hours after lifting sanctions—first US President to hold talks with a Syrian leader since 2000
World
"They're giving us a gift," Trump told reporters at the White House on Monday, adding that he would be "a stupid person" if he...
Africa
President Donald Trump has said the refugee applications for the country's Afrikaner minority had been expedited as they were victims of "racial discrimination".
World
(WATCH) ‘Total reset’ – Trump confirms US-China tariffs slashed to 10% for 90 days after ‘friendly’ talks
US President Donald Trump announced a ‘total reset’ with China after the sides confirmed that tariffs had been slashed following ‘friendly’ talks in Geneva,...