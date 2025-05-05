(WATCH) Trump proposes reopening of infamous Alcatraz prison amid illegal immigration crackdown

0 SHARES Share Tweet



US President Donald Trump proposed reopening infamous Alcatraz prison to detain migrants, blasting ‘radicalised judges’ and warning of ‘millions of trials’ amid an illegal immigration crisis, as he spoke to reporters in Washington DC on Sunday.

“They want to have trials for every single, think of it. Every single person that’s in our country illegally, that came in illegally. That would mean millions of trials. And it’s just so ridiculous what’s happening,” he stated, calling the reopening of the notorious prison ‘just an idea’ he has had.

Trump persisted, “It’s long been a symbol, Alcatraz, of whatever it is. I mean, you know, it’s a sad symbol, but it’s a, it’s a symbol of law and order, and, you know, it’s got quite a history, frankly. So I think we’re going to do that. And we’re looking at it right now.”