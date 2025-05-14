NATIONAL NEWS
(WATCH) Transfer of UHC payroll to counties is not negotiable, Duale tells protesting UHC staff
According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Amos Barasa was found with the motorcycle in Kibera.
Capital Health
NAIROBI, Kenya May 14 – Kenya’s Khadija Mohamed Juma and Naomi Ohene Oti of Ghana have been named among the top 10 finalists for...
A history of the president's aliases offer a window into how the perception of him has changed.
During the operation, the authoroty also seized two 90kg sacks of dried cannabis sativa.
NAIROBI, Kenya, May 13 Agriculture and Livestock Development Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has firmly defended the government’s decision to lease state-owned sugar factories, assuring...
Deputy President Kithure Kindiki on Tuesday said at least 70 SMEs in each of the 1.450 wards in the country will receive Sh50,000 in...
The study commissioned by the Alcoholic Beverages Association of Kenya established that the government is losing Sh120 billion annually in foregone taxes, mostly because...
DIPLOMACY
Kenya and Dominican Republic sign landmark pact on evacuation and repatriation of wounded officers in Haiti
The agreement, which also covers the dignified handling of remains and logistical access through Dominican territory, was signed during the first-ever political consultations between...