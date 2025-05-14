Connect with us

(WATCH) Transfer of UHC payroll to counties is not negotiable, Duale tells protesting UHC staff

NATIONAL NEWS

Police arrest man who rode boda boda used in MP Were’s murder

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Amos Barasa was found with the motorcycle in Kibera.

26 minutes ago

Capital Health

Kenya’s Khadija Mohammed Juma among 10 finalists for global nursing award  

NAIROBI, Kenya May 14 – Kenya’s Khadija Mohamed Juma and Naomi Ohene Oti of Ghana have been named among the top 10 finalists for...

36 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

El Chapo & Deputy Jesus – why Kenya’s president has so many nicknames

A history of the president's aliases offer a window into how the perception of him has changed.

45 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

8 suspects arrested in Kisii as NACADA seizes 134 drug-laced brooms

During the operation, the authoroty also seized two 90kg sacks of dried cannabis sativa.

53 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt insists sugar factories not sold, only leased

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 13 Agriculture and Livestock Development Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has firmly defended the government’s decision to lease state-owned sugar factories, assuring...

16 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki says at least 70 SMEs at ward level to receive Sh50,000 in grants to boost their businesses

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki on Tuesday said at least 70 SMEs in each of the 1.450 wards in the country will receive Sh50,000 in...

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Illicit brew accounts for 60pc of all alcohol sold: Euromonitor Study

The study commissioned by the Alcoholic Beverages Association of Kenya established that the government is losing Sh120 billion annually in foregone taxes, mostly because...

19 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Kenya and Dominican Republic sign landmark pact on evacuation and repatriation of wounded officers in Haiti

The agreement, which also covers the dignified handling of remains and logistical access through Dominican territory, was signed during the first-ever political consultations between...

19 hours ago