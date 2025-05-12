(WATCH) ‘Total reset’ – Trump confirms US-China tariffs slashed to 10% for 90 days after ‘friendly’ talks

0 SHARES Share Tweet

US President Donald Trump announced a ‘total reset’ with China after the sides confirmed that tariffs had been slashed following ‘friendly’ talks in Geneva, speaking from the White House on Monday.

“We achieved a total reset with China after productive talks in Geneva,” he said. “Both sides now agree to reduce the tariffs imposed after April 2nd to 10% for 90 days as negotiators continue in the larger structural issues.”

The US measures on China will still include other global tariffs and a 20 percent ‘fentanyl’ tariff, which the US says will put pressure on Beijing to curb the illegal trade – and which China has strongly denied culpability for.

Trump paused many of his ‘reciprocal tariffs’ plan on countries around the world although has continued his trade war with China, with both sides ramping up tariffs to over 100 percent.