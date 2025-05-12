Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

(WATCH) ‘Total reset’ – Trump confirms US-China tariffs slashed to 10% for 90 days after ‘friendly’ talks

Published

US President Donald Trump announced a ‘total reset’ with China after the sides confirmed that tariffs had been slashed following ‘friendly’ talks in Geneva, speaking from the White House on Monday.

“We achieved a total reset with China after productive talks in Geneva,” he said. “Both sides now agree to reduce the tariffs imposed after April 2nd to 10% for 90 days as negotiators continue in the larger structural issues.”

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The US measures on China will still include other global tariffs and a 20 percent ‘fentanyl’ tariff, which the US says will put pressure on Beijing to curb the illegal trade – and which China has strongly denied culpability for.

Trump paused many of his ‘reciprocal tariffs’ plan on countries around the world although has continued his trade war with China, with both sides ramping up tariffs to over 100 percent.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Africa

First white South Africans flying to US under Trump refugee plan

This comes after a weekend of speculation about when the Afrikaners would leave for America, amid criticism from the South African government who described...

4 hours ago

World

US and China agree to slash tariffs for 90 days

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said both countries would lower their reciprocal tariffs by 115% for 90 days.

7 hours ago

World

US says ‘deal’ reached with China after trade talks

The US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent described the discussions as "productive and constructive," while China's Vice Premier He Lifeng said the talks were "in-depth"...

10 hours ago

World

Trump hints tariffs on China may drop as talks set to begin

Trump made the comments during an event to unveil a tariffs deal with the UK - the first such agreement since he hit countries...

3 days ago

World

US and UK agree deal slashing Trump tariffs on cars and metals

No formal deal was signed on Thursday and the announcements from both governments were light on details.

3 days ago

DIPLOMACY

Kenya, China Reaffirm Commitment to Infrastructure and Transport Cooperation

China has played a pivotal role in Kenya’s infrastructure development over the years, financing and constructing major projects such as roads, railways, and bridges.

6 days ago

World

(WATCH) ‘People are starving and we’re going to help’ – Trump says US will assist deliver food to Gaza

President Donald Trump stated that the US intends to assist the people of Gaza by delivering food, emphasising that civilians are “starving” and being...

6 days ago

World

(WATCH) Trump proposes reopening of infamous Alcatraz prison amid illegal immigration crackdown

US President Donald Trump proposed reopening infamous Alcatraz prison to detain migrants, blasting ‘radicalised judges’ and warning of ‘millions of trials’ amid an illegal...

May 5, 2025