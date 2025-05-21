Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Africa

(WATCH) Sudanese army declares full control of Khartoum state following battles with RSF

Published

The Sudanese army declared on Tuesday that it had taken full control of the Khartoum State, following two years of fighting with the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Footage captures Sudanese servicemen firing into the air while driving through the city of Omdurman. Locals can also be seen walking down streets carrying their personal belongings.

“It is an important event because the spark that ignited the war was on April 15 in Khartoum. Thank God, the state [Khartoum]has recovered with this great victory,” said Ahmed Othman Hamzeh, governor of Khartoum.

The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has yet to comment on the claims at the time of publication. In March, the Sudanese army announced that the capital Khartoum was recaptured, while RSF emphasised that it was ‘repositioning its forces’ across the battlefronts in line with their military objectives for ultimately ‘end the battle in favour of the Sudanese people.’

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Headlines

Kenya forms team to investigate aircraft accidents in South Sudan and Somalia

The team is expected to prepare and submit to the Cabinet Secretary a comprehensive report of its findings, along with recommendations to address any...

4 days ago

Africa

Paramilitaries strike Port Sudan for first time, army says

It marks the first time RSF attacks have reached the city - the de-facto capital of Sudan's military-ledgovernment - since the conflict between the...

May 5, 2025

DIPLOMACY

Kenya dismisses Sudan junta’s ‘baseless tirade’ amid spiralling conflict

Kenya emphasized that it has acted within the framework of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) and other mechanisms to help mediate the crisis.

April 29, 2025

Africa

(WATCH) ‘Total collapse!’ – Hospitals burned, destroyed in war-ravaged Khartoum

April 15, 2025

Africa

UNHCR urges urgent humanitarian, development support over Sudan crisis

The High Commissioner’s comments come in the wake of brutal new attacks in North Darfur, where aid workers were among the victims — a...

April 15, 2025

Africa

Dozens killed in attacks on famine-hit Sudan camps

The camps, Zamzam and Abu Shouk, provide temporary homes to more than 700,000 people, many of whom are facing famine-like conditions.

April 13, 2025

Africa

Amnesty’s New Report Details Rape and Sexual Slavery by RSF in Sudan

These atrocities amount to war crimes and potentially crimes against humanity, Amnesty International says in a damning new report.

April 11, 2025

Africa

Sudan accuses UAE of ‘complicity in genocide’ at world court

The two-year conflict, which has pitted Sudan's army against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), has led to tens of thousands of deaths and...

April 10, 2025