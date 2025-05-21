(WATCH) Sudanese army declares full control of Khartoum state following battles with RSF

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Sudanese army declared on Tuesday that it had taken full control of the Khartoum State, following two years of fighting with the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).



Footage captures Sudanese servicemen firing into the air while driving through the city of Omdurman. Locals can also be seen walking down streets carrying their personal belongings.



“It is an important event because the spark that ignited the war was on April 15 in Khartoum. Thank God, the state [Khartoum]has recovered with this great victory,” said Ahmed Othman Hamzeh, governor of Khartoum.



The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has yet to comment on the claims at the time of publication. In March, the Sudanese army announced that the capital Khartoum was recaptured, while RSF emphasised that it was ‘repositioning its forces’ across the battlefronts in line with their military objectives for ultimately ‘end the battle in favour of the Sudanese people.’