NATIONAL NEWS

(WATCH) President Ruto hands over 1,080 houses in Mukuru, calls it the most consequential day of his political career

Published


Capital Health

Governors want urgent meeting with President Ruto over UHC Staff transfer stalemate

NAIROBI, Kenya May 20 – The Council of Governors say it will not absorb the Universal Health Council (UHC) workers in the county payroll,...

1 hour ago

County News

Natembeya due in court after spending a night in police custody

Natembeya was detained yesterday and questioned by officers from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission over alleged procurement irregularities, abuse of office, bribery, and the...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt Ramps Up Coffee Sector Reforms Ahead of 2025/2026 Season: DP Kindiki

NAIROBI, Kenya May 19 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has announced sweeping reforms in the coffee sector ahead of the 2025/2026 harvest season, aimed...

16 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

UDA Expels Senator Orwoba, Moves to Replace Her in Senate

The party has also written to the Speaker of the Senate to initiate the process of her removal from Parliament.

17 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua claims state out to eliminate him

Gachagua claimed he received intelligence reports while attending a church service in Gatanga Constituency on Sunday suggesting that President Ruto had allegedly ordered security...

17 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua dares DCI to arrest him at Wamunyoro home if accused of any wrongdoing

Gachagua stated that he will not be cowed or intimidated by the use of the criminal justice system.

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua says 2007 post-election violence remarks meant to caution, not incite

Gachagua indicated that his remarks were meant to spur the IEBC to deliver credible 2027 elections.

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Obado’s former aide Oyamo to testify first in Sharon Otieno murder trial, court rules

Trial Judge Cecelia Githua dismissed Oyamo's application to have his witnesses testify before him.

21 hours ago