NATIONAL NEWS
(WATCH) President Ruto hands over 1,080 houses in Mukuru, calls it the most consequential day of his political career
NAIROBI, Kenya May 20 – The Council of Governors say it will not absorb the Universal Health Council (UHC) workers in the county payroll,...
County News
Natembeya was detained yesterday and questioned by officers from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission over alleged procurement irregularities, abuse of office, bribery, and the...
NATIONAL NEWS
NAIROBI, Kenya May 19 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has announced sweeping reforms in the coffee sector ahead of the 2025/2026 harvest season, aimed...
NATIONAL NEWS
The party has also written to the Speaker of the Senate to initiate the process of her removal from Parliament.
NATIONAL NEWS
Gachagua claimed he received intelligence reports while attending a church service in Gatanga Constituency on Sunday suggesting that President Ruto had allegedly ordered security...
NATIONAL NEWS
Gachagua stated that he will not be cowed or intimidated by the use of the criminal justice system.
NATIONAL NEWS
Gachagua indicated that his remarks were meant to spur the IEBC to deliver credible 2027 elections.
NATIONAL NEWS
Trial Judge Cecelia Githua dismissed Oyamo's application to have his witnesses testify before him.