(WATCH) Ruto dismisses new opposition outfit, says ‘Ruto Must Go’ drive is not a serious election agenda
(WATCH) Family of Kenyan police officer missing in Haiti demands ‘unconditional information’ from govt
The family of Benedict Kabiru Kuria, a Kenyan police officer who is reported to have gone missing 37 days ago while on an assignment...
Security expert calls for overhaul of the presidential protection protocols after Ruto-shoe hurling incident in Migori
George Musamali, a former police officer and a security analyst said the incident exposed glaring weaknesses in the country’s VIP protection protocols
The rights groups, which include the Utu Wetu Trust, International Justice Mission, and the Police Reforms Working Group-Kenya, expressed outrage over the decision, terming...
NAIROBI, Kenya, May 5 – The High Court has declared Worldcoin’s collection of Kenyans’ biometric date unconstitutional after it failed to conduct a Data...
Speaking during an Economic Empowerment meeting at Igegania in Gatundu North, Kiambu County, on Sunday, Prof. Kindiki said the government is determined to remain...
Widely shared video clips show the footwear striking the president's left arm as he held it aloft while he was speaking.
This marks the first time that officers have been charged under the International Crimes Act.
In forming the team, President William Ruto pointed to the increasing cases of GBV and femicide, which have continued to cause immense physical, emotional,...