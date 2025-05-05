Connect with us

(WATCH) Ruto dismisses new opposition outfit, says ‘Ruto Must Go’ drive is not a serious election agenda

Kenya

(WATCH) Family of Kenyan police officer missing in Haiti demands ‘unconditional information’ from govt

The family of Benedict Kabiru Kuria, a Kenyan police officer who is reported to have gone missing 37 days ago while on an assignment...

38 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Security expert calls for overhaul of the presidential protection protocols after Ruto-shoe hurling incident in Migori

George Musamali, a former police officer and a security analyst said the incident exposed glaring weaknesses in the country’s VIP protection protocols

51 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Rights groups condemn DPP’s move to drop charges against eight police officers in Baby Pendo case

The rights groups, which include the Utu Wetu Trust, International Justice Mission, and the Police Reforms Working Group-Kenya, expressed outrage over the decision, terming...

58 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Court declares Worldcoin collection of Kenyan’s biometric data unconstitutional

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 5 – The High Court has declared Worldcoin’s collection of Kenyans’ biometric date unconstitutional after it failed to conduct a Data...

3 hours ago

Top stories

DP Kindiki: We Will Not Be Distracted by Political Brokers

Speaking during an Economic Empowerment meeting at Igegania in Gatundu North, Kiambu County, on Sunday, Prof. Kindiki said the government is determined to remain...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya government condemns ‘shameful’ shoe-hurling at president

Widely shared video clips show the footwear striking the president's left arm as he held it aloft while he was speaking.

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

4 Police Officers charged with murder of Baby Pendo, 39 protestors

This marks the first time that officers have been charged under the International Crimes Act.

5 hours ago

crime

Nancy Baraza Panel on gender-based violence to hold county forum from May 12 to May 28

In forming the team, President William Ruto pointed to the increasing cases of GBV and femicide, which have continued to cause immense physical, emotional,...

8 hours ago