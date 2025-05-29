NATIONAL NEWS
(WATCH) Raila joins President Ruto as he begins 3-day Nyanza visit, pledges to support govt agenda
NATIONAL NEWS
Once approved, each case will be fully covered up to Sh700,000, which includes the surgery and necessary post-operative care as per SHA’s national care...
HOMA Bay, Kenya May 29– President William Ruto has kicked off his tour of Homa Bay County to launch and inspect key development projects...
While Ngũgĩ never received the Nobel Prize in Literature—a recognition many Kenyans believed he deserved—Ruto said the writer would always remain “the champion of...
NATIONAL NEWS
The President said rebuilding broken relationships within and across the border would leave Kenya a stronger nation.
NATIONAL NEWS
Ichung’wah insisted that if Koimburi’s claims turn out to be untrue, it would not only tarnish the integrity of Parliament but also undermine public...
NATIONAL NEWS
The President said closer ties between African defence institutions will help support peace operations and prepare the continent for the emerging threats of the...
NATIONAL NEWS
Abdul says needy cases are on the rise and lauded the charity for coming in handy to help the less privileged in the society.
NATIONAL NEWS
Kingi had written to his National Assembly counterpart Moses Wetangula, informing the house of the withdrawal of the bill following widespread concerns raised by...