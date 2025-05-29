Connect with us

(WATCH) Raila joins President Ruto as he begins 3-day Nyanza visit, pledges to support govt agenda

More on Capital News

Capital Health

Aga Khan University Hospital inks deal to offer procedures costing up to Sh700,000 under SHA

Once approved, each case will be fully covered up to Sh700,000, which includes the surgery and necessary post-operative care as per SHA’s national care...

32 minutes ago

Top stories

President Ruto Begins Homa Bay Tour Ahead of Madaraka Day Celebrations

HOMA Bay, Kenya May 29– President William Ruto has kicked off his tour of Homa Bay County to launch and inspect key development projects...

45 minutes ago

Top stories

President Ruto Leads Tributes as Kenya Mourns Literary Icon Prof. Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o

While Ngũgĩ never received the Nobel Prize in Literature—a recognition many Kenyans believed he deserved—Ruto said the writer would always remain “the champion of...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto urges Kenyans to be tolerant with each other

The President said rebuilding broken relationships within and across the border would leave Kenya a stronger nation.

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

MPs cast doubt on Koimburi’s Abduction Claims

Ichung’wah insisted that if Koimburi’s claims turn out to be untrue, it would not only tarnish the integrity of Parliament but also undermine public...

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto urges militaries in Africa to forge closer cooperation

The President said closer ties between African defence institutions will help support peace operations and prepare the continent for the emerging threats of the...

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kisumu Muslim community distributes donations from Qatar Charity

Abdul says needy cases are on the rise and lauded the charity for coming in handy to help the less privileged in the society.

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

National Assembly declines to withdraw bill on bodaboda despite Khalwale request

Kingi had written to his National Assembly counterpart Moses Wetangula, informing the house of the withdrawal of the bill following widespread concerns raised by...

20 hours ago