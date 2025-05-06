(WATCH) President Ruto receives IEBC nominees report from selection panel

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6 – President William Ruto has received the report on the recruitment of nominees for the positions of Chairperson and Members of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) from the IEBC Selection Panel at State House, Nairobi, on Tuesday.

He commended the panel, chaired by Dr Nelson Makanda, for their commendable work.

The President affirmed that he will undertake his constitutional responsibilities by nominating the selected candidates and forwarding their names to the National Assembly for consideration.

He emphasised the importance of restoring the full functionality of the IEBC without delay, noting that a credible and operational electoral commission is essential in strengthening democracy, upholding the rule of law, and preparing for future electoral processes in a timely and transparent manner.

