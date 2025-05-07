(WATCH) Planes engulfed by flames as Israel launches massive strikes on Yemen’s Sanaa International Airport

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Burning planes and billowing smoke were seen at Sanaa International Airport on Tuesday after Israel launched a wave of airstrikes on several targets in Yemen, including power stations and a cement factory.

According to Houthi-affiliated media, Sanaa Airport Director Khaled Al-Shaif stated that “Israeli airstrikes completely destroyed six aeroplanes, three of which were owned by Yemenia Airways, in addition to damaging terminals with their equipment and destroying the supply building entirely.”

“The initial losses at the airport are estimated at around $500 million, with the damage assessment still ongoing,” he added.

The Israeli military launched intensive airstrikes on several vital Yemeni facilities, including Sanaa International Airport, central power stations, and the Al-Amran Cement Factory, in retaliation for a missile launched by the Houthi group on May 4 near Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv.