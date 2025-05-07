Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

(WATCH) Planes engulfed by flames as Israel launches massive strikes on Yemen’s Sanaa International Airport

Published

Burning planes and billowing smoke were seen at Sanaa International Airport on Tuesday after Israel launched a wave of airstrikes on several targets in Yemen, including power stations and a cement factory.

According to Houthi-affiliated media, Sanaa Airport Director Khaled Al-Shaif stated that “Israeli airstrikes completely destroyed six aeroplanes, three of which were owned by Yemenia Airways, in addition to damaging terminals with their equipment and destroying the supply building entirely.”

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“The initial losses at the airport are estimated at around $500 million, with the damage assessment still ongoing,” he added.

The Israeli military launched intensive airstrikes on several vital Yemeni facilities, including Sanaa International Airport, central power stations, and the Al-Amran Cement Factory, in retaliation for a missile launched by the Houthi group on May 4 near Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Israeli reservists speak out against Gaza war as pressure on Netanyahu grows

For many, the January ceasefire and subsequent return of more than 30 hostages raised hopes that the war might soon end.

6 days ago

World

Dozens killed in US strike on Yemen migrant centre, Houthis say

Al Masirah reported that 47 people were injured, most of them critically, when the centre in Saada province was bombed.

April 28, 2025

World

(WATCH) UAVs not welcome – Soldiers carry anti-drone guns amid heightened security ahead of Pope Francis’ funeral

April 26, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya and Israel ink 5-year energy deal

Israel will also help Kenya minimise technical and commercial losses; a critical endeavour that will aid the government's quest for accelerated access to clean,...

April 9, 2025

DIPLOMACY

Two UK MPs denied entry to Israel

Abtisam Mohamed and Yuan Yang said that it was "vital" parliamentarians were able to "witness, firsthand, the situation in the occupied Palestinian territory".

April 6, 2025

World

Yemen’s Houthis claim multiple attacks on U.S. aircraft carrier in Red Sea

The attack is the latest in a series of Houthi-claimed strikes on the U.S. aircraft carrier since the U.S. resumed airstrikes on March 15...

March 31, 2025

World

Red Cross outraged over killing of eight medics in Gaza

March 31 – The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) has said it is “outraged” at the deaths of eight...

March 31, 2025

World

Israel releases Palestinian prisoners after Hamas hands over four hostages’ bodies

Early on Thursday, Israel began releasing more than 600 Palestinian prisoners, with dozens returned to the occupied West Bank and Gaza, where they were...

February 27, 2025