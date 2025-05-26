Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

(WATCH) Kenya moves 21 critically endangered rhinos to new sanctuary in Laikipia County

Published

Kenya has launched an ambitious initiative to expand the habitat for the critically endangered eastern black rhino.

The translocation of 21 rhinos to the 90,000-acre Segera Conservancy in Laikipia County was officially inaugurated by the Cabinet Secretary for Tourism and Wildlife, Rebecca Miano.

Footage shows a team of wildlife specialists conducting thorough medical examinations on the rhinos before carefully guiding them into specially designed transport crates for relocation to their new habitat by truck.

The project, led by the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) in collaboration with the ZEITZ Foundation, aims to ease pressure on existing rhino sanctuaries operating beyond their ecological capacity while laying the groundwork for a genetically diverse and sustainable population in a new, secure environment.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Sakaja Sponsors 47 Imams for Hajj Pilgrimage

The group was flagged off at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport where the religious leaders expressed deep gratitude to the Governor.

17 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Juja MP Koimburi found in coffee plantation after abduction

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 26 – Juja Member of Parliament George Koimburi has been found in a Kiambu coffee plantation after Sunday’s abduction. According to...

1 hour ago

World

King travels to support Canada as it fends off Trump

Prime Minister Mark Carney, who recently won a general election on a wave of anti-Trump sentiment, invited the royal couple and will hold a...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt translocates 21 rhinos to Segera Rhino Sanctuary to decongest Olpejeta

The meticulous translocation process will last approximately 18 days with the first three rhinos already moved to the expansive Segera Conservancy.

3 hours ago

Top stories

Gachagua Slams Kikuyu Musicians for Visiting DP Kindiki, Calls Them Betrayers of Mt Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has launched a scathing attack on a group of Kikuyu musicians who recently visited...

20 hours ago

Top stories

Ruto Dismisses Critics, Says He’s Focused on Delivering Promises to Kenyans

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – President William Ruto has dismissed mounting criticism and speculation about his political future, asserting that he remains firmly committed...

20 hours ago

Top stories

Tanzania’s Suluhu Warns of Foreign Interference Amid Rights Abuse Claims

The warning follows fresh allegations of abuse involving two prominent East African activists—Ugandan journalist and rights advocate Agather Atuhaire, and Kenyan photojournalist and social...

23 hours ago

Africa

Mudavadi eyes export boost in Kenya-Morocco trade talks

NAIROBI, Kenya May 25 – Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has underscored Kenya’s intent to address the existing trade imbalance with Morocco, calling for...

23 hours ago