(WATCH) Juja MP Koimburi was Tortured and Poisoned – Gachagua​​

CORRIDORS OF JUSTICE
NATIONAL NEWS
Fifth Estate
For Mt Kenya, DCP offers a vehicle for expressing disappointment in the current regime. It’s not just another party—it’s a symbol of defiance, a...
NATIONAL NEWS
NAIROBI, Kenya, May 26 – Juja Member of Parliament George Koimburi has been found in a Kiambu coffee plantation after Sunday’s abduction. According to...
NATIONAL NEWS
DCP through interim Secretary General Hezron Obaga confirmed the reservation of the gymnasium, which will serve as the stage for what the party describes...
NATIONAL NEWS
Gachagua stated that he will not be cowed or intimidated by the use of the criminal justice system.
NATIONAL NEWS
Gachagua indicated that his remarks were meant to spur the IEBC to deliver credible 2027 elections.
Fifth Estate
His re-emergence comes at a moment when the opposition seemed to be finding coherence and credibility—finally shaping up into a viable check on government...
NATIONAL NEWS
The Deputy President described Gachagua’s remarks are dangerous and reckless.