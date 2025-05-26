Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

(WATCH) I now have a competent Deputy President – Ruto

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Duale inaugurates Benefits Package and Tariffs Advisory Panel to guide UHC reforms

The Panel was established through Gazette Notice No. 5044 of 23rd April 2025.

51 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Natembeya vows to continue serving his people despite court directive

Natembeya was six days ago charged with two counts of conflict of interest and one count of unlawful acquisition of public property.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NACADA scoops 5 awards at Mt Kenya ASK Branch Show

NACADA clinched First Prize in two major categories: Best Regulatory Authority and Corporation Stand and Best Government Social Functions Stand.

2 hours ago

Fifth Estate

OPINION: DCP’s Emergence Signals Trouble—and Opportunity—for Kenya Kwanza

For Mt Kenya, DCP offers a vehicle for expressing disappointment in the current regime. It’s not just another party—it’s a symbol of defiance, a...

2 hours ago

Kenya

(WATCH) Kenya Launches Major Eastern Black Rhino Relocation to Expand Habitat

May 26 – Kenya has launched an ambitious initiative to expand the habitat for the critically endangered eastern black rhino. The translocation of 21...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Sakaja Sponsors 47 Imams for Hajj Pilgrimage

The group was flagged off at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport where the religious leaders expressed deep gratitude to the Governor.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Juja MP Koimburi found in coffee plantation after abduction

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 26 – Juja Member of Parliament George Koimburi has been found in a Kiambu coffee plantation after Sunday’s abduction. According to...

3 hours ago

World

King travels to support Canada as it fends off Trump

Prime Minister Mark Carney, who recently won a general election on a wave of anti-Trump sentiment, invited the royal couple and will hold a...

4 hours ago