(WATCH) Governor Natembeya charged with receiving Sh3mn from suppliers

Popular
More on Capital News
Top stories
According to the charge sheet, Natembeya is accused of receiving indirect financial benefits from companies that traded with the county government between January 2023...
Capital Health
NAIROBI, Kenya May 20 – The Council of Governors say it will not absorb the Universal Health Council (UHC) workers in the county payroll,...
County News
Natembeya was detained yesterday and questioned by officers from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission over alleged procurement irregularities, abuse of office, bribery, and the...
NATIONAL NEWS
NAIROBI, Kenya May 19 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has announced sweeping reforms in the coffee sector ahead of the 2025/2026 harvest season, aimed...
NATIONAL NEWS
The party has also written to the Speaker of the Senate to initiate the process of her removal from Parliament.
NATIONAL NEWS
Gachagua claimed he received intelligence reports while attending a church service in Gatanga Constituency on Sunday suggesting that President Ruto had allegedly ordered security...
NATIONAL NEWS
Gachagua stated that he will not be cowed or intimidated by the use of the criminal justice system.