Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

(WATCH) French officials downplay incident where Macron is ‘pushed in the face’ by his wife

Published

A video showing French first lady Brigitte Macron “pushing” President Emmanuel Macron in the face, aboard their plane after they arrived in Vietnam, went viral on Monday, sparking speculation.

A source close to the president told journalists that It was a moment where the president and his wife were decompressing one last time before the start of the trip, playfully teasing each other.

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Kenya Seeks France’s Backing to Host Global Plastics Treaty Secretariat Amid Deepening Climate Ties

She also cited the collaborative efforts under the International Tax Task Force (ITTF)—co-chaired by Kenya, France, and Barbados—which was launched at COP28 in Dubai...

April 16, 2025

World

Eight dead after Channel crossing attempt

Sep 15 – Eight people have died overnight while trying to cross the Channel from France to England, French police say. Rescue services were...

September 15, 2024

Top stories

Man accused of recruiting dozens of strangers to rape his wife

Sep 2 – A man has gone on trial in France for repeatedly drugging and raping his wife as well as arranging for dozens...

September 2, 2024

CHINA DAILY

China, France to consolidate relationship: China Daily

The two countries signed 18 bilateral cooperation documents in areas such as green development, aviation, agrifood, commerce and people-to-people exchanges after the two presidents'...

May 8, 2024

CHINA DAILY

French firms urged to seize opportunities from China’s development: China Daily

Xi made the remarks while attending the closing ceremony of the sixth meeting of the China-France Business Council together with French President Emmanuel Macron...

May 7, 2024

CHINA DAILY

EU urged to have fair perception of China: China Daily

Xi, who is on the second day of his state visit to France, made the remarks in Paris at a China-France-EU trilateral meeting with...

May 7, 2024

CHINA DAILY

Beijing, Paris to forge stronger ties: China Daily

The two sides should jointly uphold mutual benefits and oppose decoupling and the building of barriers, while sticking to farsightedness and promoting the equal...

May 7, 2024

World

India, France holds strategic space dialogue in Paris

The inaugural India-France strategic space dialogue was held on Monday in Paris. “The inaugural India-France Strategic Space Dialogue was held in Paris on 26...

June 28, 2023