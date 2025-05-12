Connect with us

DIPLOMACY

(WATCH) Finland President Alexander Stubb arrives in Kenya for state visit

NATIONAL NEWS

KDF assesses Operation Maliza Ujangili in Wajir

Maj. Gen. Kutto visited the Upper Eastern Sector, where he was briefed on the progress of Operation Ondoa Jangili II and the achievements of...

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Bandit killed, 33 stolen cattle recovered in Baringo raid

The incident unfolded when about 20 raiders suspected to be from Pokot reportedly attacked residents Joel Lolkurti and Paul Sambu of Kiserian Location, making...

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Wetangula commits IEBC nominees to JLAC for clearance

Speaker Wetangula emphasized the urgency of reconstituting the electoral commission and instructed the Committee to table its report on the matter without delay upon...

20 hours ago

EAC

UDA, NRM endorse coordinated pursuit of foreign policy interests

The two parties committed to aligning positions on regional and global issues, advocating for a harmonized foreign policy that safeguards national interests while embracing...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Cheluget family confirms govt offer to buy contested Narok land

The family noted that their late patriarch, Isaiah Cheluget, had long sought a peaceful and lasting resolution to the land issue before his death...

2 days ago

Africa

Commonwealth Africa anti-graft chiefs pledge cross-border cooperation

In a joint declaration, the anti-graft leaders also pledged to strengthen cooperation in investigating and prosecuting corruption cases that span multiple jurisdictions within the...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya vows strengthened national security under Strategic Goods Control law

PS Omollo explained that the Bill represents a crucial step in fulfilling Kenya’s international obligations under global treaties, including the Chemical Weapons Convention, the...

2 days ago

DIPLOMACY

Ruto to open EU-Kenya Business Forum as Šefčovič, Östros expected to jet in

European Union Trade Commissioner Maroš Šefčovič and European Investment Bank Vice President Thomas Östros will be part of the EU delegation attending the EU-Kenya...

3 days ago