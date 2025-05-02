NATIONAL NEWS
(WATCH) 25 police reservists arrested for investigation following increased bandit attacks in Baringo
Matiangi said for the past ten years while serving in Uhuru Kenyatta’s regime, he worked tirelessly and the country achieved a lot.
NAIROBI, Kenya May 2 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has reaffirmed his commitment to focusing on development and steering clear of politics while in...
Tax refunds to businesses dealing in zero-rated supplies have strained the Treasury’s resources, and the proposed measures aim to curb this.
The proposed changes aim to eliminate VAT exemptions on materials used exclusively in affordable housing projects.
KNLS Chief Executive Officer Charles Nzivo painted a bleak picture of the current state of the Maktaba Kuu (KNLS Headquarters), Buruburu branch, and Nakuru...
The motion was introduced in the National Assembly by Minority Leader Junet Mohamed, who underscored the inefficiencies and fragmentation plaguing the current education funding...
A total of 5,000 trees were planted at the event organized by the KDF Environmental Soldier Programme as part of accelerated tree growing efforts...
During the tour, Matiangi is expected to meet the people and respective Governors of Kisii and Nyamira, among other engagements.