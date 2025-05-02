Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

(WATCH) 25 police reservists arrested for investigation following increased bandit attacks in Baringo

Published

NATIONAL NEWS

Matiangi declares 2027 presidential bid

Matiangi said for the past ten years while serving in Uhuru Kenyatta’s regime, he worked tirelessly and the country achieved a lot.

2 hours ago

DP Kindiki: I Won’t Mix Politics with delivery work

NAIROBI, Kenya May 2 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has reaffirmed his commitment to focusing on development and steering clear of politics while in...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Treasury Tax Plan Targets Farm Produce, Drugs, and Green Tech

Tax refunds to businesses dealing in zero-rated supplies have strained the Treasury’s resources, and the proposed measures aim to curb this.

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Treasury’s VAT Proposal Puts Affordable Housing Ambitions at Risk

The proposed changes aim to eliminate VAT exemptions on materials used exclusively in affordable housing projects.

6 hours ago

Kenya

KNLS Seeks Sh112mn for Urgent Rehabilitation of Deteriorating Libraries,

KNLS Chief Executive Officer Charles Nzivo painted a bleak picture of the current state of the Maktaba Kuu (KNLS Headquarters), Buruburu branch, and Nakuru...

6 hours ago

Kenya

Parliament Moves to Consolidate Education Funds to Enable Free Basic Education

The motion was introduced in the National Assembly by Minority Leader Junet Mohamed, who underscored the inefficiencies and fragmentation plaguing the current education funding...

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Tuya leads tree planting exercise in Isiolo

A total of 5,000 trees were planted at the event organized by the KDF Environmental Soldier Programme as part of accelerated tree growing efforts...

8 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Matiangi kicks off tour of the Gusii region, signaling bid for 2027 presidency

During the tour, Matiangi is expected to meet the people and respective Governors of Kisii and Nyamira, among other engagements.

8 hours ago