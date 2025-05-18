Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Wangila Wabomba Elected Chairman of Meru University Alumni Association

The election took place during the Association’s Annual General Meeting held at the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development in Nairobi

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya May 18 – Wangila Wabomba has been elected Chairman of the Meru University Alumni Association, marking a new chapter for the institution’s graduates.

The election took place during the Association’s Annual General Meeting held at the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development in Nairobi, and was presided over by Ambassador Dr. Francis Muthaura. The event also signaled the end of tenure for outgoing chairman Prof. Kimathi.

The CEO of Wabomba Agroventure, Wabomba brings a track record of leadership, beginning with his time as Chairman of the Meru University Students’ Association (SAMU).

His student leadership was defined by decisive action, including spearheading a movement that led to the exit of former Vice Chancellor Prof. Magambo and the transition to the current administration under Prof. Romanus Odhiambo.

He is also the founder of the Somesha Comrades Initiative, a student-support program that continues to assist learners facing financial hardship.

As chairman, Wabomba has unveiled a forward-looking agenda aimed at strengthening alumni structures, supporting needy students, and deepening alumni engagement.

“My immediate goals include aggressively mobilizing resources to build a sustainable alumni welfare kitty targeting needy students, and establishing regional alumni chapters across the country to foster unity, mentorship, and professional growth among graduates,” he said.

The AGM was attended by key university stakeholders, including University Council Chair Prof. James Ireri Kanya and Vice Chancellor Prof. Romanus Odhiambo.

