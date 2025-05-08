Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Waititu 12 year conviction appeal to be heard on June 18

Waititu had made a similar application and the same was disallowed by the court of similar jurisdiction.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 8 – The appeal of former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu’s appeal is set for June 18 after he was denied bail a second time.

High court judge Lucy Njunguna dismissed Waititu’s application seeking bail pending appeal against twelve years conviction.

The court said Waititu can pursue his appeal and directed the matter to be placed before and judge and the same be heard on 18th June 2025.

Waititu was jailed for twelve years after he was found guilty of corruptly receiving money from Kiambu county as a governor.

He was jailed alongside his wife, Contractor James Chege and former Kiambu Chief Officer for Roads, Luka Wahinya, after they were found guilty by the trail court presided over by Joseph Nzioki.

Waititu was given an optional fine of Sh53.5 million while his wife was fined Sh5000,000 which she subsequently paid.

The money in question arose from procurement tenders ment for the construction of roads within Kiambu county.

