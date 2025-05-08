‘Habemus papam’: Vatican’s White Smoke Signals Election of A New Pope Replacing Francis

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Vatican, May 8 – The Vatican is on the brink of revealing its new Pope following the appearance of white smoke rising from the Sistine Chapel, marking the successful conclusion of the conclave.

A total of 133 Cardinals convened to select the successor to Pope Francis, who passed away in April. The announcement comes after several days of deliberation, and the newly elected Pope is expected to soon appear at the central window of St. Peter’s Basilica to address the gathered faithful.

The white smoke is one of the two historic signs marking the election of a new Pope. The first, “fumata bianca” (white smoke), indicates that the cardinals have chosen a new leader for the Roman Catholic Church. The second is the cardinal protodeacon’s announcement from the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica: “Habemus papam” (We have a Pope).

The History of the White Smoke

The tradition of white smoke dates back to the Second Council of Lyons in 1274, when Pope Gregory X established the conclave process to ensure secrecy during the election of a Pope. The signal was later formalized by the burning of ballots, which were mixed with wet or dry straw to produce black or white smoke, depending on whether a consensus had been reached. Modern practices now use chemical compounds to ensure clear communication.

If the smoke is black, it means no candidate has yet secured the necessary two-thirds majority. White smoke signifies the election of a new pontiff. The sound of a bell also rings out, a practice introduced during Pope Benedict XVI’s election to confirm the new Pope’s appointment.

The “Habemus Papam” Tradition

Once a new Pope is selected, the cardinal protodeacon traditionally announces it with the phrase: “Habemus papam” followed by the name of the new pontiff. This tradition, dating back to 1417 during the election of Pope Martin V, is derived from the Gospel of St. Luke, announcing the birth of Christ as “great joy to all.”

The phrase has since become iconic, representing the moment when the Vatican confirms the Church’s new leader after often long and intense deliberations.