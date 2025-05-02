Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The chimney is the Vatican's centuries-old signal system that announces to the world the election of a new Pope in the closed door meeting of Cardinal electors/Vatican News

World

Vatican fire brigade erects iconic chimney to announce new Pope

The chimney is the Vatican’s centuries-old signal system that announces to the world the election of a new Pope in the closed door meeting of Cardinal electors.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 2 — The Vatican fire brigade erected the iconic chimney atop the Sistine Chapel on Friday amid preparations for the conclave to elect Pope Francis’ successor.

The chimney is the Vatican’s centuries-old signal system that announces to the world the election of a new Pope in the closed door meeting of Cardinal electors.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The conclave will formally begin on May 7, following the completion of the traditional nine-day mourning period, known as novemdiales, observed after the burial of Pope Francis at the Basilica of St Mary Major on Saturday, April 27.

The College of Cardinals reached the decision to convene the conclave during its Fifth General Congregation, held on Monday within Vatican City.

Cardinals from across the globe have been arriving in Rome for the highly confidential proceedings, which will take place behind closed doors inside the Sistine Chapel.

According to Church rules, only cardinal-electors under the age of 80 are eligible to vote.

Two-thirds majority

A total of 89 votes of the 133 cardinal electors set to participate in the Conclave are required to elect the next Pope — a two-thirds majority of the voting body.

135 eligible Cardinals, 2 absentees: A look at the Conclave electing next Pope

Twice a day, black or white smoke will emerge from the Sistine Chapel chimney: black to indicate no decision the has fallen short of the threshold, and white to announce the election of the next Pope.

This conclave follows the death of Pope Francis, the 266th Pontiff, who passed away on Easter Monday after a 12-year papacy defined by a strong emphasis on social justice, humility, and sweeping reforms within the Church.

His death has left the global Catholic community in mourning, with tributes pouring in for a leader widely regarded for his pastoral care and progressive stance on key issues.

In the days leading up to the conclave, the cardinals have held prayer sessions, and engaged in reflection, and informal discussions as they prepare to select the man who will lead the Catholic Church.

The world now watches and waits as the Church enters one of its most sacred and secretive rituals, where faith, tradition, and conscience converge to determine the next occupant of the Chair of Saint Peter.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

ANALYSIS

135 eligible Cardinals, 2 absentees: A look at the Conclave electing next Pope

The upcoming Conclave opening on May 7 will be less Eurocentric than it has ever been before, with over three-quarters of the 135 Cardinal...

2 days ago

Top stories

Cardinals to begin conclave to elect Pope Francis’ successor on May 7

The gathering, attended by cardinals from around the world, agreed to observe a nine-day official mourning period — known as novemdiales — before beginning...

4 days ago

World

LIVE: Pope Francis’ Final Farewell

6 days ago

World

Pope Francis’ funeral: A visual guide

His death has drawn famous figures, politicians, and thousands of followers to Vatican City to pay their respects.

6 days ago

Top stories

Ruto Among World Leaders at Pope Francis’ Funeral In Rome

Other expected guests include US President Donald Trump, Argentine President Javier Milei, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., leader...

6 days ago

World

World Leaders Gather for Pope Francis’ Final Farewell

The Vatican has made preparations for as many as 250,000 people to fill St. Peter’s Square, with another million anticipated to line the 6-kilometer...

6 days ago

Top stories

Pope Francis’ life recalled in Deed placed in coffin

As per tradition, the Pope’s pallium, coins, and medals minted during his pontificate, as well as a "Rogito" or Deed summarizing his life and...

6 days ago

World

(WATCH) UAVs not welcome – Soldiers carry anti-drone guns amid heightened security ahead of Pope Francis’ funeral

6 days ago