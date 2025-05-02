Vatican fire brigade erects iconic chimney to announce new Pope

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 2 — The Vatican fire brigade erected the iconic chimney atop the Sistine Chapel on Friday amid preparations for the conclave to elect Pope Francis’ successor.

The chimney is the Vatican’s centuries-old signal system that announces to the world the election of a new Pope in the closed door meeting of Cardinal electors.

The conclave will formally begin on May 7, following the completion of the traditional nine-day mourning period, known as novemdiales, observed after the burial of Pope Francis at the Basilica of St Mary Major on Saturday, April 27.

The College of Cardinals reached the decision to convene the conclave during its Fifth General Congregation, held on Monday within Vatican City.

Cardinals from across the globe have been arriving in Rome for the highly confidential proceedings, which will take place behind closed doors inside the Sistine Chapel.

According to Church rules, only cardinal-electors under the age of 80 are eligible to vote.

Two-thirds majority

A total of 89 votes of the 133 cardinal electors set to participate in the Conclave are required to elect the next Pope — a two-thirds majority of the voting body.

Twice a day, black or white smoke will emerge from the Sistine Chapel chimney: black to indicate no decision the has fallen short of the threshold, and white to announce the election of the next Pope.

This conclave follows the death of Pope Francis, the 266th Pontiff, who passed away on Easter Monday after a 12-year papacy defined by a strong emphasis on social justice, humility, and sweeping reforms within the Church.

His death has left the global Catholic community in mourning, with tributes pouring in for a leader widely regarded for his pastoral care and progressive stance on key issues.

In the days leading up to the conclave, the cardinals have held prayer sessions, and engaged in reflection, and informal discussions as they prepare to select the man who will lead the Catholic Church.

The world now watches and waits as the Church enters one of its most sacred and secretive rituals, where faith, tradition, and conscience converge to determine the next occupant of the Chair of Saint Peter.