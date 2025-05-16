USIU appoints Ambassador Dennis Awori as Chancellor

Connect with us

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 16 – The Board of Trustees of United States International University–Africa (USIU-Africa) has appointed Ambassador Dennis Awori as the new Chancellor, for a term of five years.

He takes over from Manu Chandaria who has served the University for over two decades in the capacity of Chancellor, Board Chair, and Trustee.

In a circular to the university community, the Board of Trustees Chair, Professor Eileen B. Wilson-Oyelaran said that Awori’s appointment marks a significant milestone in the realization of USIU-Africa’s vision of being the premier institution of academic excellence with global perspective.

“As a seasoned diplomat, an accomplished business executive, and with a career spanning over four decades, Ambassador Dennis Awori brings on board a wealth of leadership experience, strong track record of innovation, and sustainable growth, qualities USIU-Africa hopes to leverage as it continues to expand its impact in higher education in Kenya, on the African continent, and beyond,” she said.

Ambassador Awori has consistently demonstrated deep engagement with educational advancement.

He chaired the Governing Council of the Kenya Technical Trainers College (KTTC) as it evolved into the Kenya School of Technical, Industrial, Vocational, and Entrepreneurship Training (TIVET) and was instrumental in launching the Toyota Kenya Foundation, the Toyota Kenya Academy, and the David Wambuli Technical Training College.

These institutions significantly advanced technical education and vocational training across Kenya, aligning with his commitment to empowering Africa’s youth through quality education and skills development.

Beyond his professional endeavors, Ambassador Awori has been deeply involved in community impact and corporate social responsibility initiatives.

He has held significant positions in civic organizations ranging from President of the Rotary Club of Nairobi East, President of the Nairobi Club, and Chairman of both the Kenya and Uganda Rugby Unions.

Ambassador Awori is currently the Chairman and Country Delegate of CFAO Mobility Kenya Limited and CFAO Kenya Limited and Executive Director of CFAO SAS (Paris), subsidiaries of Toyota Tsusho Corporation of Japan.

The CFAO Group has extensive operations across all 54 African countries, in the key business domains of mobility, healthcare, consumer goods, agriculture, renewable energy, and infrastructure.

A highly respected diplomat, he served as Kenyan Ambassador to Japan 2004-2009. During his ambassadorial tenure, he spearheaded the establishment of the Kenyan Embassy in Korea, building strong relationships between Kenya and both Korea and Japan.

While paying a glowing tribute to the outgoing Chancellor, Dr. Manu Chandaria for his leadership, support and commitment to USIU-Africa, Professor Eileen reiterated that he has set a standard worthy of emulation.

“His dedicated service, over more than two decades, includes roles as a member of the Board of Trustees, Chair of the Board of Trustees and as Chancellor. During his time as a member of the Board of Trustees, he was instrumental in endowing the Chandaria School of Business among other notable achievements,” she said.

