Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

US says Sudan used chemical weapons in war as it issues new sanctions

US exports to the country will be restricted and financial borrowing limits put in place from 6 June, a statement from spokesperson Tammy Bruce read.

Published

The US will impose new sanctions on Sudan after finding it used chemical weapons last year in the ongoing civil war against the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), the state department has said.

US exports to the country will be restricted and financial borrowing limits put in place from 6 June, a statement from spokesperson Tammy Bruce read.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Both the Sudanese military and the paramilitary group the RSF have previously been accused of war crimes during the conflict.

The BBC has contacted Sudan for a response to the US’s latest actions. Sudanese officials say they do not yet have a statement.

More than 150,000 people have been killed during the conflict, which began two years ago when Sudan’s army and the RSF began a vicious struggle for power.

In recent months, Sudan’s military has recaptured the capital of Khartoum, but fighting continues elsewhere.

No detail was provided about which chemical weapons the US said it found, but the New York Times reported in January that Sudan used chlorine gas on two occasions, which causes a range of painful and damaging effects and can be fatal.

“The United States calls on the government of Sudan to cease all chemical weapons use and uphold its obligations under the CWC,” the statement read, referring to the Chemical Weapons Convention under which signatories have committed to destroy their stockpiles of the weapons.

Nearly every country in the world – including Sudan – has agreed to the CWC, apart from Egypt, North Korea and South Sudan according to the Arms Control Association, a US-based non-partisan membership organisation. Israel has signed the agreement but not ratified its signature, meaning it has not legally confirmed its involvement in the treaty, the ACA adds.

“The United States remains fully committed to hold to account those responsible for contributing to chemical weapons proliferation,” Bruce added.

This is not the first time the US has imposed sanctions in Sudan. In January, they were issued against leaders of both parties embroiled in the conflict.

Sudan’s military leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan was accused of “destabilising Sudan and undermining the goal of a democratic transition” by the US, which the country’s foreign ministry condemned as “strange and troubling”.

Meanwhile, the head of the RSF Mohammed Hamdan Daglo, also known as Hemedti, was determined to have perpetrated genocide in the country by former secretary of state Antony Blinken. The RSF has denied these charges.

The rival forces have been struggling for power for the past two years, displacing around 12 million people and leaving 25 million needing food aid, more than double the population of London.

New sanctions will have little effect on the country as a result of these prior measures, according to the AFP news agency.

This latest US move comes amid tensions over the alleged involvement of the United Arab Emirates in the conflict. The UAE and Sudan had maintained diplomatic ties until earlier this month when the Sudanese government alleged the UAE provided arms to the RSF, an allegation the UAE denies.

Following US President Donald Trump’s warm reception in the Gulf state last week, Democrats in Congress sought to block the sale of arms from the US to the UAE in part due to its alleged involvement in the conflict.

A Sudanese diplomatic source told news agency Reuters that the US had imposed the new sanctions “to distract from the recent campaign in Congress against the UAE”.

Earlier this month, a top UN court rejected Sudan’s bid to sue the UAE for genocide.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

US accepts Qatari plane into Air Force One fleet

The secretary of defense has accepted a Boeing 747 from Qatar in accordance with all federal rules and regulations

1 day ago

Africa

(WATCH) Sudanese army declares full control of Khartoum state following battles with RSF

The Sudanese army declared on Tuesday that it had taken full control of the Khartoum State, following two years of fighting with the Rapid...

2 days ago

Headlines

Kenya forms team to investigate aircraft accidents in South Sudan and Somalia

The team is expected to prepare and submit to the Cabinet Secretary a comprehensive report of its findings, along with recommendations to address any...

6 days ago

World

(PHOTOS)Trump meets Syria’s interim leader al-Sharaa hours after lifting sanctions

Trump meets Syria’s interim leader al-Sharaa hours after lifting sanctions—first US President to hold talks with a Syrian leader since 2000

May 14, 2025

Africa

White South Africans going to US are cowards, Ramaphosa says

The group of Akrikaners arrived in the US on Monday after President Donald Trump granted them refugee status, saying they faced racial discrimination.

May 14, 2025

Africa

Dozens of white South Africans arrive in US under Trump refugee plan

President Donald Trump has said the refugee applications for the country's Afrikaner minority had been expedited as they were victims of "racial discrimination".

May 13, 2025

World

US and China agree to slash tariffs for 90 days

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said both countries would lower their reciprocal tariffs by 115% for 90 days.

May 12, 2025

World

US says ‘deal’ reached with China after trade talks

The US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent described the discussions as "productive and constructive," while China's Vice Premier He Lifeng said the talks were "in-depth"...

May 12, 2025