UN chief Antonio Guterres.

World

UN chief asks for more aid to be safely delivered to starving Gazans

Palestinians in Gaza are enduring what may be the cruelest phase of this cruel conflict.

Published

UNITED NATIONS, May 25 (Xinhua) — UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday asked for more humanitarian aid into Gaza and for safety and security mitigation measures for delivery.

Palestinians in Gaza are enduring what may be the cruelest phase of this cruel conflict. For nearly 80 days, Israel blocked the entry of life-saving international aid, he noted. Finally, Israel has allowed aid into Gaza. But all the aid authorized until now amounts to “a teaspoon of aid when a flood of assistance is required,” he told reporters. In recent days, almost 400 trucks were cleared for entry into Gaza through the Kerem Shalom/Karem Abu Salem crossing. But supplies from only 115 trucks have been able to be collected. And nothing has reached the besieged northern Gaza, said Guterres.

As the world’s leading hunger assessment found, the entire population of Gaza is facing the risk of famine. Families are being starved and denied the very basics — all with the world watching in real time, he said. “The needs are massive and the obstacles are staggering. Strict quotas are being imposed on the goods we distribute — along with unnecessary delay procedures. Other essentials, including fuel, shelter, cooking gas, and water purification supplies, are prohibited,” said Guterres. “We continue to request for safety and security mitigation measures to be in place for our convoys,” he said, warning: “Our staff life is at risk if we continue to be prevented from distributing food parcels and wheat flour directly to people in desperate need. Without those, and in the absence of the rule of law and a desperate population after months of blockade, and totally insufficient supply entering, the risk of security incidents and looting remains high.”

Israel has clear obligations under international humanitarian law. It must treat civilians humanely, with respect for their inherent dignity. It must not forcibly transport, deport or displace the civilian population of an occupied territory. And as the occupying power, it must agree to allow and facilitate the aid that is needed, said Guterres. He noted that the Israeli military offensive is intensifying with atrocious levels of death and destruction. Today, 80 percent of Gaza has been either designated an Israeli-militarized zone or an area where people have been ordered to leave. In other words, four-fifths of the territory of Gaza is a no-go zone for the people of Gaza. “And so, beyond questions about the particular number of trucks at any particular moment, it is important to stay fixed on the big picture. And the big picture is that without rapid, reliable, safe and sustained aid access, more people will die — and the long-term consequences on the entire population will be profound,” he warned.

The UN chief again called for a permanent cease-fire in Gaza, the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, and full humanitarian access. The United Nations and its partners have a detailed, principled, operationally sound five-stage plan to get aid to Gaza, he said. “We have the personnel, the distribution networks, the systems and community relationships in place to act. The supplies — 160,000 pallets, enough to fill nearly 9,000 trucks — are waiting. This is my appeal for life-saving aid for the long-suffering people of Gaza: Let’s do it right. And let’s do it right away.”

