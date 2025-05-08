UK, India Sign Landmark Trade Deal as PM Starmer Hails Economic Breakthrough

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, May 8 — UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Tuesday announced the finalisation of a landmark trade agreement with India, describing it as a transformative deal with sweeping economic benefits for both nations.

“Today, Britain has agreed a landmark trade deal with India,” Starmer posted on X (formerly Twitter). “Fantastic news for British business, British workers, and British shoppers — delivering on our Plan for Change.”

He said the agreement, which marks the most significant trade pact signed by the UK since Brexit, would inject billions of pounds into the British economy and create jobs nationwide.

“This is a historic day for the United Kingdom and India,” Starmer said in a statement. “It’s the biggest trade deal we’ve done since we left the EU, and the most ambitious India has ever signed.”

Starmer used the moment to draw a sharp contrast with the previous Conservative administration, which had pursued — but failed to conclude — a deal with India for years.

“The Tories talked up a trade deal with India for eight years but never delivered. My Labour government rolled up our sleeves and got the job done in 10 months. We are delivering for working people,” he said.

Starmer noted that the breakthrough followed a joint commitment made with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting in Brazil last year.

“Prime Minister Modi and I agreed in Brazil to move quickly on this. We approached the talks seriously and pragmatically — and that’s what delivers results,” he said.

In a follow-up post, Starmer emphasised the broader impact: “The trade deal with India will raise living standards, put more money in the pockets of British working people, and deepen the unique ties between our two nations.”

Details of the agreement are expected to be released later this week, outlining new opportunities for businesses and reduced trade barriers across multiple sectors.