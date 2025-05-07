UHC medics to resume duty after MoH-Governors resolve payroll impasse

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya May 7 – Healthcare workers employed under the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) program are expected to resume duty after the Ministry of Health and the Council of Governors reached an agreement to transfer the staff payroll to county governments, effective July 1.

The medics have been on strike since mid-February, as the demanded for permanent and pensionable employment after years of working under contract

In a joint statement signed by Medical Services Principal Secretary Ouma Oluga and Council of Governors CEO Mary Mwiti, the Ministry confirmed that the transfer will include the budget for stipend payments under the current terms during the transition period.

The parties also resolved that County Governments will receive additional funding before the current UHC contracts expire, to facilitate the full absorption of staff into permanent and pensionable positions.

The meeting was chaired by Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, and attended by leaders from the Kenya National Union of Nurses and Midwives, Kenya Union of Clinical Officers, Kenya National Union of Medical Laboratory Officers, and the Kenya Environmental Health and Public Health Practitioners Union.