Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Capital Health

UHC medics to resume duty after MoH-Governors resolve payroll impasse

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya May 7 – Healthcare workers employed under the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) program are expected to resume duty after the Ministry of Health and the Council of Governors reached an agreement to transfer the staff payroll to county governments, effective July 1.

The medics have been on strike since mid-February, as the demanded for permanent and pensionable employment after years of working under contract

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In a joint statement signed by Medical Services Principal Secretary Ouma Oluga and Council of Governors CEO Mary Mwiti, the Ministry confirmed that the transfer will include the budget for stipend payments under the current terms during the transition period.

The parties also resolved that County Governments will receive additional funding before the current UHC contracts expire, to facilitate the full absorption of staff into permanent and pensionable positions.

READ: Health Ministry To Transfer UHC Staff Payroll To Counties From July 1

The meeting was chaired by Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, and attended by leaders from the Kenya National Union of Nurses and Midwives, Kenya Union of Clinical Officers, Kenya National Union of Medical Laboratory Officers, and the Kenya Environmental Health and Public Health Practitioners Union.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Requiem Mass for Slain Kasipul MP Charles Ong’ondo Set for Wednesday

The funeral planning committee announced that the slain lawmaker’s body will be flown to Kabunde Airstrip on Thursday for a public viewing. He is...

8 hours ago

ACCESS TO JUSTICE

CJ Koome picks 3-judges to hear petitions barring her ouster

The appointment of the three judges comes after Justice Mugambi directed that the file be taken to the Chief Justice Koome for the empanelment...

15 hours ago

Capital Health

Health Ministry to transfer UHC staff payroll to counties from July 1

A statement jointly signed by Medical Services Principal Secretary Ouma Oluga and CoG CEO Mary Mwiti confirmed that the Ministry said the transfer will...

16 hours ago

Africa

Kenya and Tunisia Set to Strengthen Bilateral Ties Through Trade and Cooperation

The two leaders also discussed the upcoming Inaugural Kenya–Tunisia Joint Commission for Cooperation (JCC), which is expected to provide a critical platform for advancing...

17 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Mudavadi in Washington DC for high-level talks with US officials

Mudavadi is scheduled to meet US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday for discussions aimed at strengthening the Kenya-US partnership in key areas,...

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Baby Pendo case: DPP Refutes Claims of Dropping Charges Against 8 Police Officers, Says They Will Be State Witnesses

Four police officers were on Monday formally charged before the High Court in Milimani with multiple counts of crimes against humanity, including murder, rape,...

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto Receives Final Report on IEBC Chairperson and Member Recruitment

Of the 111 individuals shortlisted for Member positions, 107 were interviewed, following the withdrawal of four candidates for personal reasons.

20 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Kenya, China Reaffirm Commitment to Infrastructure and Transport Cooperation

China has played a pivotal role in Kenya’s infrastructure development over the years, financing and constructing major projects such as roads, railways, and bridges.

21 hours ago