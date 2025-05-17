UDA holds fancied repeat grassroots polls in Mombasa, Tana River

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya May 17 – Ruling United Democratic Alliance Party held repeat grassroots elections in Mombasa and Tana River Counties on Saturday.

National Elections Board member Jimmy Kahindi is currently oversaw the polls in Garsen, Bura and Galole constituencies in Tana River County while Mary Mutinga and Halake Dida are supervising the same in parts of Changamwe and Mvita Constituencies in Mombasa county elect their leaders today.

Polling centres affected are Bomu Secondary School in Port Reitz, Buxton Estate Hall in Tononoka, Koblenz Hall in Majengo, Serani Primary School Mji wa Kale /Makadara and Kenya School of Government in Mji wa Kale/Makadara within Mombasa Island.

The polls are being conducted by the National Elections Board following technicalities experienced on April 11 and 12 when National Elections Board (NEB) conducted polls in 22 counties.

The Board led by Anthony Mwaura confirmed the party had moved to address concerns of massive rigging during the earlier exercise.

The Coast region polls came just days after Nyali MP Mohamed Ali threatened to quit UDA over alleged interference in the elections in his county.

UDA had previously faced several challenges during that first phase, including technical issues that forced postponements