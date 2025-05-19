Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Nominated Senator Gloria Orwoba/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

UDA Expels Senator Orwoba, Moves to Replace Her in Senate

The party has also written to the Speaker of the Senate to initiate the process of her removal from Parliament.

Published

NAirobi, Kenya May 19 – The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has expelled Nominated Senator Gloria Orwoba from the party with immediate effect, following a decision ratified by the party’s top organs on Monday.

The party has also written to the Speaker of the Senate to initiate the process of her removal from Parliament.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In a formal statement issued by UDA Secretary General Hassan Omar, the party cited disciplinary breaches and disloyalty to party ideals as the basis for the expulsion.

Orwoba’s recent political dalliance with former Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i a key opposition figure and 2027 presidential hopeful is widely seen as having sealed her fate within the ruling party.

“Pursuant to Article 29 of the UDA Party Constitution, and having exhaustively deliberated on the matters before it, the Party’s Disciplinary Committee has resolved that Sen. Gloria Orwoba be expelled from the membership of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party with immediate effect,” said Omar.

As part of the procedure, UDA has notified the Speaker of the Senate, the Registrar of Political Parties (RPP), and the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) about Orwoba’s expulsion.

The party has also moved to replace her in the Senate.

“In accordance with the Party’s Nomination Rules and based on the Party List submitted to the IEBC prior to the 2022 General Elections, the Party has nominated Mrs. Consolata Wabwire Wakwabubi from Kimilili Constituency, Bungoma County to fill the resulting vacancy,” said Omar.

He added that the National Executive Committee (NEC) met on May 19, 2025, and unanimously adopted the decision of the Disciplinary Committee, effectively stripping Orwoba of her party membership and privileges.

“Accordingly, Sen. Gloria Orwoba ceases to be a member of the UDA Party. Consequently, she no longer enjoys any privileges accorded to party members nor is she authorized to represent or act on behalf of the Party in any capacity,” the statement read.

While reaffirming its commitment to democratic rights, UDA emphasized that party loyalty and discipline remain non-negotiable.

“While the UDA Party upholds the values of freedom of expression and association as enshrined in the Constitution of Kenya 2010, fidelity and loyalty to Party ideals are fundamental to its constitution,”
“.. and to further consolidate our multiparty politics by strengthening political parties. Hon. Gloria Orwoba cannot therefore continue to play for two political teams simultaneously,” the statement read.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua claims state out to eliminate him

Gachagua claimed he received intelligence reports while attending a church service in Gatanga Constituency on Sunday suggesting that President Ruto had allegedly ordered security...

53 seconds ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua dares DCI to arrest him at Wamunyoro home if accused of any wrongdoing

Gachagua stated that he will not be cowed or intimidated by the use of the criminal justice system.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua says 2007 post-election violence remarks meant to caution, not incite

Gachagua indicated that his remarks were meant to spur the IEBC to deliver credible 2027 elections.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Obado’s former aide Oyamo to testify first in Sharon Otieno murder trial, court rules

Trial Judge Cecelia Githua dismissed Oyamo's application to have his witnesses testify before him.

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

AG Oduor objects to suit challenging nomination of IEBC Commissioners

Oduor argued that the petitioner failed to exhaust constitutionally provided remedies at the first instance before seeking the court’s intervention

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Section of NGOs want govt to restructure National Policy on Family Promotion and Protection

Reproductive Health Champion Organization Executive Director, Martin Lunalo urged parliament to ensure funding for key areas touching on families, especially health sector

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KWS introduces express lanes for prepaid ticket holders to enhance Nairobi National Park access

The announcement follows complaints by tourists who had to wait for hours over the weekend before being admitted despite having pre-paid tickets.

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Five killed in Mathare fire, dozens left homeless

The fire started around 2:00 a.m. in one of the mabati houses and quickly spread to nearby homes.

5 hours ago