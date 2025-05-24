Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Ugandan journalist and rights advocate Agather Atuhaire, and Kenyan photojournalist and social justice crusader Boniface Mwangi.

World

U.S. demands probe after activists allegedly abused in Tanzania

Details of the alleged mistreatment remain unclear, and Tanzanian authorities have not yet issued an official statement in response to the allegations or the U.S. demand for accountability.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 23 The United States has raised alarm over the alleged mistreatment of two East African activists, Ugandan journalist and rights advocate Agather Atuhaire, and Kenyan photojournalist and social justice crusader Boniface Mwangi, while in Tanzania.

In a statement posted on X by the U.S. Bureau of African Affairs, Washington expressed “deep concern” over the reported human rights violations and called for a thorough investigation into the alleged abuses.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“The United States is deeply concerned by reports of the mistreatment in Tanzania of two East African activists – Ugandan activist Agather Atuhaire and Kenyan activist Boniface Mwangi,” the statement read.

The U.S. also noted that Atuhaire, a vocal anti-corruption campaigner, had been recognized by the U.S. Department of State in 2024 with the prestigious International Women of Courage Award, an accolade given to women around the world who demonstrate exceptional bravery and leadership in advocating for peace, justice, human rights, and gender equality.

“We call for an immediate and full investigation into the allegations of human rights abuses,” the Bureau added, further urging governments in the region to ensure accountability for those responsible for acts of torture or other rights violations.

Details of the alleged mistreatment remain unclear, and Tanzanian authorities have not yet issued an official statement in response to the allegations or the U.S. demand for accountability.

Both Atuhaire and Mwangi are well-known figures in East Africa’s civil society space, often using their platforms to challenge impunity, promote transparency, and defend democratic freedoms.

The two were among a delegation of activists who had travelled to Tanzania to observe the trial of opposition leader Tundu Lissu, a vocal critic of President Samia Suluhu, currently facing treason charges and barred from contesting in the October 2025 elections.

According to Ugandan media reports, Agather Atuhaire was later found abandoned near the Mutukula border between Tanzania and Uganda, while Boniface Mwangi was discovered at the Horohoro border between Tanzania and Kenya.

Human rights organizations across the region have echoed the U.S. concerns and are expected to issue joint statements in the coming days.

The development comes amid growing scrutiny of civic space and the treatment of dissenting voices in parts of East Africa.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

20 injured, 40 households affected in Kibera fire incident

The cause of the fire remains unclear, but emergency response teams were quick to arrive at the scene, helping prevent further damage and injuries.

39 minutes ago

Kenya

MPs push to revise climate law, regulate environmental sector

The proposed law, sponsored by Ndaragwa MP George Gachagua, seeks to establish a professional body with disciplinary powers and provisions to curb malpractice.

1 hour ago

Kenya

Kenya, Brazil forge Parliamentary alliance to boost food security, trade

The strategic move is expected to boost productivity, modernize farming practices, and empower smallholder farmers the backbone of the continent’s food systems.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Mudavadi urges diplomatic calm amid rising Kenya-Tanzania tension

Mudavadi reassured that the matter had been resolved amicably through diplomatic channels and cautioned against inflaming tensions through public outrage.

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Felix Osano appointed Nairobi Hospital CEO

A statement from Kenya Hospital Association Chairman Barcley Onyambu indicated that Osano succeeds James Nyamongo who has been serving in that capacity until December...

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Several families displaced by raging floods in Nyando

The most affected area is Ayweyo in Awasi Onjiko ward, with locals asking for help to have the water freed into Lake Victoria.

20 hours ago

Kenya

Okwara or Kananu who claims the Kenya Editors Guild crown?

Both seasoned journalists have been campaigning to win the support of their peers amid growing challenges in press freedom, digital transformation, and media accountability.

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki reaffirms commitment to bottom-up development approach

The event, part of a nationwide constituency-level initiative, represents an innovative public-private partnership designed to supplement formal government programs

21 hours ago