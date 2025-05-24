U.S. demands probe after activists allegedly abused in Tanzania

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 23 — The United States has raised alarm over the alleged mistreatment of two East African activists, Ugandan journalist and rights advocate Agather Atuhaire, and Kenyan photojournalist and social justice crusader Boniface Mwangi, while in Tanzania.

In a statement posted on X by the U.S. Bureau of African Affairs, Washington expressed “deep concern” over the reported human rights violations and called for a thorough investigation into the alleged abuses.

“The United States is deeply concerned by reports of the mistreatment in Tanzania of two East African activists – Ugandan activist Agather Atuhaire and Kenyan activist Boniface Mwangi,” the statement read.

The U.S. also noted that Atuhaire, a vocal anti-corruption campaigner, had been recognized by the U.S. Department of State in 2024 with the prestigious International Women of Courage Award, an accolade given to women around the world who demonstrate exceptional bravery and leadership in advocating for peace, justice, human rights, and gender equality.

“We call for an immediate and full investigation into the allegations of human rights abuses,” the Bureau added, further urging governments in the region to ensure accountability for those responsible for acts of torture or other rights violations.

Details of the alleged mistreatment remain unclear, and Tanzanian authorities have not yet issued an official statement in response to the allegations or the U.S. demand for accountability.

Both Atuhaire and Mwangi are well-known figures in East Africa’s civil society space, often using their platforms to challenge impunity, promote transparency, and defend democratic freedoms.

The two were among a delegation of activists who had travelled to Tanzania to observe the trial of opposition leader Tundu Lissu, a vocal critic of President Samia Suluhu, currently facing treason charges and barred from contesting in the October 2025 elections.

According to Ugandan media reports, Agather Atuhaire was later found abandoned near the Mutukula border between Tanzania and Uganda, while Boniface Mwangi was discovered at the Horohoro border between Tanzania and Kenya.

Human rights organizations across the region have echoed the U.S. concerns and are expected to issue joint statements in the coming days.

The development comes amid growing scrutiny of civic space and the treatment of dissenting voices in parts of East Africa.