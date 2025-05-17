TSC deadline for recruiting 2,014 permanent teachers due on Monday

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya May 17 – The deadline for applicants seeking to fill 2,014 vacancies for primary, junior, and senior secondary school teachers is set to lapse on Monday.

The Teachers Service Commission posted a notice on May 6, stating that it would be replacing teachers who exited service through natural attrition.

“The teachers recruited will serve on Permanent and Pensionable terms of service. The deadline for the applications is May 19, 2025, midnight.” the notice read in part.

TSC noted that there are 1,309 vacancies in primary schools, 32 in junior secondary, and 673 in senior secondary schools.

To qualify for recruitment, candidates must be Kenyan citizens.

Applicants for primary school positions should hold a P1 certificate, while those applying for junior and senior secondary positions must have at least a diploma in education, with a minimum KCSE grade of C+ and C+ in two teaching subjects or their equivalent.

The applicants must also be registered as teachers under TSC.

TSC warned candidates against filling out more than one application for employment form, saying it will lead to disqualification.

The Nancy Baraza-led agency said manual applications will not be considered and that applicants who have not previously been employed by the commission will be given preference.