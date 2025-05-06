TSC Advertises Over 2,000 Teaching Vacancies Nationwide

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6 – The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has announced the availability of 2,014 permanent and pensionable teaching positions to replace educators who have left the service.

These vacancies are distributed across primary, junior secondary, and secondary schools nationwide. The largest share, 1,309 positions, is for P1 certificate holders in primary schools. Junior secondary schools have 32 vacancies, while secondary schools are looking to fill 673 teaching posts.

Applicants must be Kenyan citizens registered with TSC. For primary school roles, a P1 certificate is required. Candidates applying for junior secondary or secondary school positions must hold a diploma in education, a minimum KCSE grade of C+, and at least a C+ in two teaching subjects.

The deadline for submitting applications via the TSC online recruitment portal is Monday, May 19, 2025.