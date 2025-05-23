Connect with us

Trump threatens tariffs on EU goods and Apple iPhones

The announcement marks an escalation of Trump’s trade war with the EU, which currently has a 10% tariff all goods being brought into America.

Published

President Donald Trump has said he is “recommending” imposing 50% tariffs on goods from the European Union being imported to the United States.

“Our discussions with them are going nowhere!”, he said in a post on social media on Friday.

The president also threatened to impose a 25% import tax on iPhones not manufactured in America.

“I have long ago informed Tim Cook of Apple that I expect their iPhone’s that will be sold in the United States of America will be manufactured and built in the United States, not India, or anyplace else,” Trump said.

“If that is not the case, a Tariff of at least 25% must be paid by Apple to the U.S.”

Since re-entering the White House, Trump has imposed and threatened various tariffs on countries around the world, which he sees as a way of boosting US manufacturing and protecting jobs from foreign competition.

