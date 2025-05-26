Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Trump calls Putin ‘crazy’ after largest Russian attack on Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier said Washington’s “silence” over recent Russian attacks was encouraging Putin, urging “strong pressure” – including tougher sanctions – on Moscow.

Published

US President Donald Trump has said he is “not happy” with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, following Moscow’s largest aerial attack yet on Ukraine.

In a rare rebuke, Trump said: “What the hell happened to him? He’s killing a lot of people.” He later called Putin “absolutely crazy”.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier said Washington’s “silence” over recent Russian attacks was encouraging Putin, urging “strong pressure” – including tougher sanctions – on Moscow.

At least 12 people were killed and dozens injured in Ukraine overnight Sunday after Russia fired 367 drones and missiles – the highest number in a single night since Putin launched a full-scale invasion in 2022.

Air sirens warning of incoming drones and missiles sounded again in many regions of Ukraine early on Monday.

At least three people, including a child, were injured in the north-eastern city of Kharkiv, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said.

In the southern Zaporizhzhia region, two people were injured, said regional head Ivan Fedorov.

In Russia, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said two Ukrainian drones heading towards the capital were destroyed by air defence units. No injuries were reported.

Speaking to reporters in New Jersey late on Sunday, Trump said of Putin: “I’ve known him a long time, always gotten along with him, but he’s sending rockets into cities and killing people, and I don’t like it at all.”

Asked about whether he was considering increasing US sanctions on Russia, Trump replied: “Absolutely.” The US president has repeatedly threatened to do this before – but is yet to implement any restrictions against Moscow.

Shortly afterwards, Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social that Putin “has gone absolutely crazy”.

“I’ve always said that he wants all of Ukraine, not just a piece of it, and maybe that’s proving to be right, but if he does, it will lead to the downfall of Russia!”

But the US president also had strong words for Zelensky, saying that he “is doing his country no favours by talking the way he does”.

“Everything out of his mouth causes problems, I don’t like it, and it better stop,” Trump wrote of Zelensky.

Despite Kyiv’s European allies preparing further sanctions for Russia, the US has said it will either continue trying to broker these peace talks, or “walk away” if progress does not follow.

Last week, Trump and Putin had a two-hour phone call to discuss a US-proposed ceasefire deal to halt the fighting.

The US president said he believed the call had gone “very well”, adding that Russia and Ukraine would “immediately start” negotiations toward a ceasefire and “an end to the war”.

Ukraine has publicly agreed to a 30-day ceasefire.

Putin has only said Russia will work with Ukraine to craft a “memorandum” on a “possible future peace” – a move described by Kyiv and its European allies as delaying tactics.

The first direct Ukrainian-Russian talks since 2022 were held on 16 May in Istanbul, Turkey.

Aside from a major prisoner of war swap last week, there was little or no progress on bringing a pause in fighting closer.

Russia currently controls about 20% of Ukrainian territory. This includes Crimea – Ukraine’s southern peninsula annexed by Moscow in 2014.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Russian strikes kill 12 across Ukraine, officials say

Three children were killed in Zhytomyr, west of Kyiv, and a man in his 70s was killed in the southern city of Mykolaiv, the...

1 day ago

World

As Israel faces diplomatic ‘tsunami’, Trump is staying quiet

The waves started crashing on Israel's shores on Monday evening, when Britain, France and Canada issued a joint statement condemning its "egregious" actions in...

2 days ago

World

EU calls for ‘respect’ after Trump threatens 50% tariffs

The EU is one of the Washington's largest trading partners, sending more than $600bn (€528bn; £443bn) in goods last year and buying $370bn worth,...

2 days ago

World

Trump threatens tariffs on EU goods and Apple iPhones

The announcement marks an escalation of Trump's trade war with the EU, which currently has a 10% tariff all goods being brought into America.

3 days ago

Africa

White crosses shown by Trump not graves, says man who erected them

Rob Hoatson said the crosses were put up on the roadside in KwaZulu-Natal province as a memorial to a couple who were killed on...

4 days ago

Africa

Trump ambushes S African leader with claim of Afrikaners being ‘persecuted’

Trump surprised Ramaphosa during a live news conference with widely discredited claims of a "white genocide" in South Africa.

4 days ago

World

(WATCH) Trump says US Golden Dome missile shield to be launched in 3 years, estimated to cost USD25bn

President Donald Trump has unveiled plans for the US to build a ‘state-of-the-art’ missile defence shield to ‘protect homeland’, during an announcement in the...

5 days ago

Fifth Estate

Beyond the tariff wars: Why the Global South must rethink trade alliances

African countries and the broader Global South must reconsider the architecture of their trade relations.

6 days ago