Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Nairobi Jamia Mosque/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Tribunal rejects Jamia Mosque’s Sh3.9bn claim against Nairobi County

The trustees had sought compensation for the land, which has been in public use as a matatu terminus following directives by the now-defunct Nairobi Metropolitan Services.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 22 – The Land Acquisition Tribunal has dismissed a Sh3.9 billion compensation claim filed by the Registered Trustees of Jamia Mosque against the Nairobi City County Government over a disputed 5.14-acre parcel of land at the Globe Cinema Roundabout.

In a judgement that could reshape the handling of compulsory land acquisition in Nairobi, the tribunal also quashed five Gazette Notices—Nos. 5402 and 10279 of 2021, 207 and 15995 of 2022, and 641 dated January 19, 2023—issued by the National Land Commission (NLC) to facilitate the acquisition.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The trustees had sought compensation for the land, which has been in public use as a matatu terminus following directives by the now-defunct Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS). However, the tribunal found that the acquisition process lacked proper authorization from the county government.

The decision marks a significant win for City Hall, which has consistently distanced itself from the compensation claim, arguing it neither initiated nor approved the NLC’s actions.

Background

The dispute over the Globe Cinema Roundabout land centers on a claim by the trustees of Jamia Mosque, who assert ownership of the strategic 5.14-acre parcel. The site, located at one of Nairobi’s busiest intersections, has long served as a matatu terminus under a decongestion plan introduced by NMS.

The NLC published a series of Gazette Notices between the year 2021 and 2023 indicating intent to acquire the land on behalf of Nairobi County. However, the county government quickly objected, stating it had never requested or authorized the acquisition.

In an affidavit drawn and filed by county lawyer Ms. Christine Ireri, the County Executive Committee Member for Urban Planning, Mr Patrick Mbogo, averred that the acquisition had not been included in the county’s budget or Integrated Development Plan (CIDP). He further affirmed that the NLC’s actions lacked the necessary executive authority required under the Law.

City Hall also clarified that it had not inherited the process from NMS, emphasizing that its legal predecessor remains the now-defunct Nairobi City Council—not the temporary NMS agency formed in 2020.

NLC through lawyer Titus koceyo argued that Jamia Mosque retains ownership of the land and that no formal takeover had occurred, the tribunal’s ruling is a legal reprieve for the county government—for now.

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Boniface Mwangi alongside other activists had traveled to Tanzania to observe the trial of opposition leader Tundu Lissu, a vocal critic of President Samia Suluhu, who has been barred from contesting in the October 2025 elections and faces treason charges. Boniface Mwangi alongside other activists had traveled to Tanzania to observe the trial of opposition leader Tundu Lissu, a vocal critic of President Samia Suluhu, who has been barred from contesting in the October 2025 elections and faces treason charges.

Kenya

Kenya formally demands Boniface Mwangi’s release, calls for consular access

Despite claims by Tanzanian authorities that Boniface Mwangi was released and repatriated, his whereabouts remain unknown.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Maraga faults govt over inaction after Boniface Mwangi’s arrest in Tanzania

Maraga urged the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs to publicly explain the circumstances surrounding Mwangi’s arrest and detail efforts being made to ensure...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt sets aside Sh28bn to boost small scale businesses

Kindiki assured that the government is keen to roll out the transformative National Youth Opportunities Towards Advancement program to improve small-scale businesses

3 hours ago

BOTTOM-UP

State taps young entrepreneurs to maintain 25,000 Public Wi-Fi Hotspots

To address maintenance challenges, ICT CS Kabogo said the government will engage young entrepreneurs to manage the infrastructure, allowing them to charge a minimal...

17 hours ago

CORRIDORS OF JUSTICE

Sharon Otieno Tried Reaching Obado Through Intermediaries – Aide tells Court

He added that even former National Assembly Minority Leader John Mbadi was approached to help Sharon gain access to the governor, who was allegedly...

18 hours ago

Headlines

Court stops Senator Orwoba’s expulsion from UDA

Justice Mugambi ordered the matter to be mentioned on June 3, 2025, during which the court would give further directions.

18 hours ago

Headlines

NCIC vows action against Gachagua over 2007/8 post election violence remarks

NCIC chairperson Samuel Kobia expressed deep concern over Gachagua’s remarks, saying they dishonour the memory of the victims and ignore the pain endured by...

18 hours ago

Top stories

Hustler Fund sustainability in jeopardy over underfunding as govt mulls Sh6bn loan write-off

NAIROBI, Kenya May 21 – The delivery of President William Ruto’s flagship Hustler Fund, officially known as the Financial Inclusion Fund, hangs in the...

20 hours ago