Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

John Mbadi was nominated Treasury Cabinet Secretary on July 24, 2024.

NATIONAL NEWS

Treasury Tax Plan Targets Farm Produce, Drugs, and Green Tech

Tax refunds to businesses dealing in zero-rated supplies have strained the Treasury’s resources, and the proposed measures aim to curb this.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 2 – Kenyans may soon feel the pinch at the pharmacy, market, and even in their power bills if a raft of proposed tax changes in the Finance Bill 2025 sails through Parliament.

The National Treasury, under Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi, is looking to widen the tax net by withdrawing VAT zero-rating from a number of essential goods and services.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Among the hardest hit would be the agriculture and health sectors. The Treasury is proposing to subject previously zero-rated goods—such as inputs for manufacturing medicine and animal feed, and the transportation of sugarcane to the standard 16% value-added tax.

Currently, zero-rated items are taxed at 0%, allowing suppliers to claim input VAT and sell goods tax-free to consumers. This benefit would be eliminated if the proposals pass, forcing businesses to pass on the additional costs to end-users.

The proposals don’t spare clean energy either. Despite earlier commitments to promote sustainable transportation, the new Bill introduces 16% VAT on electric bicycles, solar and lithium batteries, and electric buses. The manufacturing and assembly of mobile phones previously shielded are also set to lose their zero-rated status.

This apparent U-turn on e-mobility and renewable energy threatens to reverse gains made in Kenya’s climate agenda, raising concerns among environmentalists and investors in green technologies.

Behind the sweeping changes lies a deeper fiscal motive. By cutting down on zero-rated supplies, the government hopes to reduce its tax refund obligations an often costly burden on the exchequer.

Tax refunds to businesses dealing in zero-rated supplies have strained the Treasury’s resources, and the proposed measures aim to curb this.

However, critics argue the government is targeting the wrong sectors. Many of the items set to be taxed food, medicine, and renewable energy components are not luxuries, but necessities.

Consumer advocates warn that the move will inflate the cost of living at a time when most households are already stretched thin.

Despite the tax-heavy optics, the Cabinet insists the goal is not to burden Kenyans with new levies but to streamline tax collection.

“The Bill seeks to reduce reliance on aggressive tax-raising measures and instead focuses on improving efficiency through legislative reforms,” read a statement issued after Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Treasury’s VAT Proposal Puts Affordable Housing Ambitions at Risk

The proposed changes aim to eliminate VAT exemptions on materials used exclusively in affordable housing projects.

2 hours ago

Kenya

KNLS Seeks Sh112mn for Urgent Rehabilitation of Deteriorating Libraries,

KNLS Chief Executive Officer Charles Nzivo painted a bleak picture of the current state of the Maktaba Kuu (KNLS Headquarters), Buruburu branch, and Nakuru...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Parliament Moves to Consolidate Education Funds to Enable Free Basic Education

The motion was introduced in the National Assembly by Minority Leader Junet Mohamed, who underscored the inefficiencies and fragmentation plaguing the current education funding...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Tuya leads tree planting exercise in Isiolo

A total of 5,000 trees were planted at the event organized by the KDF Environmental Soldier Programme as part of accelerated tree growing efforts...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Matiangi kicks off tour of the Gusii region, signaling bid for 2027 presidency

During the tour, Matiangi is expected to meet the people and respective Governors of Kisii and Nyamira, among other engagements.

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NACADA, police, KRA crack down on illicit ehanol trade

BUNGOMA, Kenya, May 2 – A breakthrough in the fight against illicit substances was achieved on Friday when a lorry transporting what is suspected...

4 hours ago

BOTTOM-UP

Government partners with City Hall to improve Nairobi roads and sanitation

"We cannot remain in a filthy city, a city of hawkers, a city of riders, a city of matatus, and when somebody arrives at...

23 hours ago

Headlines

Mutua urges respect for women, young female staff in workplaces

Speaking during Labour Day celebrations, Mutua emphasized the need for safe, respectful, and inclusive work environments, particularly for women, who often face discrimination and...

1 day ago