Milimani Law Courts/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Trader recounts how he was defrauded Sh2mn in fake gold deal

He told the court that the suspects presented three black bags which upon opening was found to contain salt and not Gold.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 26 – A trader on Monday narrated to the court how he was lured by three suspects who pretended that they were able to supply him, Gold.

The complainant Abdi Edin Mohammed told trial Magistrate Carolyne Mugo that three suspects Kevin Mwachi, Morgan Asengi and Mohammed Hassan falsely obtained Sh2 million from him by pretending they were in position to supply Gold from DRC.

He said that the accused went underground for a period of six months before they were apprehended by the police and booked at Muthaiga police station.

He testified that he was able to identify the accused from a police parade of 60 people.

