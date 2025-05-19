That is their decision, Mwaura says of Tanzania’s deportation of Karua, Mutunga

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 19 – Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura now says Tanzania has the sovereign authority to deny anyone entry into the country.

His sentiments come after People’s Liberation Party leaderMartha Karua, former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga and four other activistswere deported.

“If the government of one of the member states of the East African Communities decides to deny an individual entry into their country it has the authority to do so,” he said.

He stated that the government has no involvement in other East African Communities member state’s affairs.

“If they have decided so that’s their decision, we do not know why they would restrain someone and Kenya’s government has no involvement,” he said.

One Sunday, Karua and two others were deported back to Kenya and former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga along with activists Hussein Khalid and Hanifa Adan have been detained at the Julius Nyerere International Airport.

Meanwhile immediate former Chief Justice, David Marag is expected to observe the high-profile treason trial of Tanzanian opposition leader Tundu Lissu following his incident free arrival in Dar es Salaam Monday morning.