Teen Kills Brother in Dispute Over Memory Card in Bungoma

BUNGOMA, Kenya May 29 – A family dispute turned deadly in Cheptais, Bungoma County, after a 15-year-old boy hacked his 19-year-old brother to death during an argument over a memory card.

Police said the two brothers—one in Form Three and the other in Grade Eight—were at their home on May 27 when a quarrel broke out. The younger sibling reportedly picked up a panga and attacked his elder brother, fatally striking him on the neck and head before fleeing the scene.

Authorities have launched a manhunt for the suspect, while the victim’s body was moved to a local mortuary.

In a separate incident, police in Ganze, Kilifi County, are investigating the murder of a 70-year-old man.

Samuel Thoya Baya’s body was discovered in a village on May 27 after he went shopping in the Dzikunge area. Police said the motive for the killing remains unclear but noted a worrying rise in violent attacks against elderly residents in the region.

Police said investigations into both incidents are ongoing.

