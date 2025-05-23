Tanzania releases Ugandan Atuhaire a day after freeing Boniface Mwangi

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 23 – Ugandan Human Rights Defender Agather Atuhaire has been released after being held in Tanzania a day after activist Boniface Mwangi was also freed.

Atuhaire, was Thursday evening dumped near Uganda’s Mutukula Border, her family and lawyers confirmed.

“Agather is on her way home. She was dumped at the Mutukula Boda last night – we spoke a little while ago,” he said.

Atuhaire, an activist with Agora Discourse, was arrested alongside Mwangi, after their presence in Tanzania was queried.

The two were in the country to attend the trial of leading Tanzanian opposition figure Tundu Lissu.

Mwangi was yesterday dumped by Tanzanian authorities in Ukunda, south of Mombasa.

He reported being in pain as a result of torture by Tanzanian security personnel and expressed concern about the fate of Atuhaire, whose whereabouts had remained unknown.

“I have gone through four dark days, I have been tortured very badly, I can barely walk, but I am very concerned about Agather because we were tortured together and they did very horrible things to us,” he told journalists.