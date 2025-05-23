Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Tanzania releases Ugandan Atuhaire a day after freeing Boniface Mwangi

Atuhaire, was Thursday evening dumped near Uganda’s Mutukula Border

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 23 – Ugandan Human Rights Defender Agather Atuhaire has been released after being held in Tanzania a day after activist Boniface Mwangi was also freed.

Atuhaire, was Thursday evening dumped near Uganda’s Mutukula Border, her family and lawyers confirmed.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Agather is on her way home. She was dumped at the Mutukula Boda last night – we spoke a little while ago,” he said.

 Atuhaire, an activist with Agora Discourse, was arrested alongside Mwangi, after their presence in Tanzania was queried.

The two were in the country to attend the trial of leading Tanzanian opposition figure Tundu Lissu.

Mwangi was yesterday dumped by Tanzanian authorities in Ukunda, south of Mombasa.

He reported being in pain as a result of torture by Tanzanian security personnel and expressed concern about the fate of Atuhaire, whose whereabouts had remained unknown.

“I have gone through four dark days, I have been tortured very badly, I can barely walk, but I am very concerned about Agather because we were tortured together and they did very horrible things to us,” he told journalists.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt raises prices for Sugarcane Farmers from Sh5,300 to Sh5,500 per tonne

The price revision is part of ongoing industry reforms targeting the strengthening of Kenya's sugar sector while at the same time ensuring farmers receive...

46 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Met Department issues 3-day strong winds alert

According to the department, winds of 35 knots and waves as high as 2 metres are expected in these regions.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

7 suspects including ex-director and COO arrested over INVESCO collapse

The suspects will be charged with the offences of insurance fraud contrary to section 204b (2) as read alongside section 204b(5) of the Insurance...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DCI welcomes conviction of 2 suspects in 2019 Dusit D2 terror attack

The two were found guilty of conspiracy to commit a terrorist act and facilitation of a terrorist act contrary to Section 9A of the...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenyan, 3 Ugandans arrested for robbery with violence

According to the DCI, the four were arrested in Dandora, Saika, Pumwani and Huruma estates during a security operation.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KWS kicks off Canine Handling Course to boost war against wildlife crime

21 rangers - including seven women - will undergo intensive training to form powerful human-canine teams skilled in detection and tracking of wildlife contraband.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Health sector faces Sh46bn budget crisis, threatening UHC hiring, HIV services

The funding gap was revealed in submissions by the National Assembly’s Health Committee to the Budget and Appropriations Committee, amid the suspension of key...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Karua petitions AUC over Tanzania’s ‘deteriorating rule of law’

Karua cited the torture of activist Boniface Mwangi and missing Ugandan rights defender Agather Atuha.

20 hours ago