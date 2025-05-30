Symon Bargurei Appointed Managing Director of Capital Group Limited

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya May 30 – Capital Group Limited has announced the appointment of Symon Bargurei as its new Managing Director, effective 1st June 2025.

Bargurei is a seasoned business leader with more than 18 years of experience in commercial strategy, media management and enterprise growth.

““We are excited to welcome Symon to Capital Group Limited,” said Mary-Ann Musangi, Director of Capital Group Limited, “Symon’s deep understanding of the media landscape, combined with his commercial acumen and passion for innovation, makes him uniquely positioned to lead Capital Group into its next era.”

His track record in shaping high-impact media strategies, developing market-leading products and building consumer-driven content platforms has earned him wide respect in the industry.

He joins Capital Group Limited with a track record of driving transformation across some of Kenya’s most prominent organisations, including media and FMCG.

Prior to this appointment, he served as Group Strategy and Innovation Director at Unga Holdings Limited.

He has also held senior roles including Commercial Manager at Nation Media Group and various leadership positions at The Standard Group Kenya Limited.

Recognised for his strategic foresight and passion for innovation, Bargurei has led high-impact initiatives in business transformation, product innovation, market development and brand growth. He is widely respected for mentoring teams and driving sustainable competitive advantage through consumer-focused strategies. He comes highly recommended by industry peers and superiors alike.

Bargurei holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of Nairobi and an Executive MBA from Strathmore Business School. He has further honed his leadership and management skills through executive programs at global institutions such as the University of Oxford (UK), IESE Business School (Spain), Strathmore Business School (Kenya) and the Gordon Institute of Business Science (South Africa). He is also a member in good standing of the Institute of Customer Experience (ICX).

His appointment marks a new chapter for Capital Group Limited, as the organisation seeks to strengthen its position in the media industry through innovation, agility and impactful leadership.