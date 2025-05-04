Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Charles-Ong'ondo-Were. /COURTESY

NATIONAL NEWS

Suspect in MP Were’s murder arrested in Nairobi

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the car that trailed him from Parliament to the crime scene was also recovered as the hunt intensifies for the motorbike and murder weapon.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 4 – A suspect in the murder of Kasipul Member of Parliament Ong’ondo Were has been arrested in Nairobi.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the car that trailed him from Parliament to the crime scene was also recovered as the hunt intensifies for the motorbike and murder weapon.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The suspect was placed at all the routes that the MP used before he was shot last week on Weednesday.

Detectives indicated that the car was seen through CCTV near Parliament Building, City Hall Way, Wabera Street, Kenyatta Avenue, Jakaya Kikwete Road, Argwings Kodhek Road and Valley Road.

Were used the same roads from Parliament before he was shot dead at point-blank range.

DCI director Mohamed Amin stated that other suspects are being pursued “We have one key suspect and we are looking for more.”

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) legislator was ambushed by two gunmen riding on a motorcycle, according to witness accounts.

According to police, the attackers had been trailing his vehicle before one of them disembarked and fired multiple shots at close range, fatally wounding the MP.

His driver, who was with him during the attack, survived, leading investigators to believe the gunmen were specifically targeting the lawmaker.

The incident was also witnessed by traffic police officers at the roundabout.

The MP was rushed to Nairobi Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

He was serving his second term as MP for Kasipul constituency in Homa Bay County, having been first elected in 2017 on an ODM ticket.

A respected educationist before joining politics, he previously worked with the Ministry of Education and was a strong advocate for reforms in Kenya’s public education system.

ODM officials and fellow legislators expressed shock and outrage at the killing, calling for swift investigations and justice.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

PS Omollo urges leaders to embrace peace and keep off from political violence

KISUMU, Kenya, May 4 – Interior Principal Secretary Dr Raymond Omollo has once again cautioned leaders in Nyanza region to embrace peace and keep...

21 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Let us nurture, protect  and respect our institutions: Mudavadi

Mudavadi said Kenya will thrive and prosper when the institutions that give guidance are respected, nurtured and protected.

26 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya Calls for Global Media Partnerships to Shape Ethical, Diverse Future

Kabogo highlighted the transformative potential of media and entertainment in driving development, cross-cultural understanding and innovation.

33 minutes ago

Top stories

Counties Face Clampdown on Commercial Bank Accounts as Senate Targets Legal Reforms

NAIROBI, Kenya May 3 – Senators are pushing for a sweeping amendment of the Public Finance Management (PFM) Act aimed at curbing the widespread...

21 hours ago

Top stories

British Council launches cultural exchange initiative with Kenya

It will feature a diverse line-up of public events across both UK and Kenya —spanning music, film, visual arts, architecture, design, fashion, literature, and...

21 hours ago

Kenya

Itumbi Slams Arrest of Filmmakers, Calls for Creative Freedom

The four creatives  Nicholas Wambugu Gichuki, Brian Adagala, Mark Denver Karubiu, and Christopher Wamae were arrested Friday night at their Karen studio under unclear...

22 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

BBC says 4 Kenyan Filmmakers arrested in suspected links to ‘Blood Parliament Documentary’ not its staff

A statement from the BBC Press Office indicated that the four were not in any way involved in the production of the documentary.

23 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Sugarcane plantation set ablaze in Angata Barikoi, Narok

Emergency teams responded to the scene in efforts to contain the spread of the fire. The teams on the ground blamed arsonists for the...

24 hours ago