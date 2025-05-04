Suspect in MP Were’s murder arrested in Nairobi

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 4 – A suspect in the murder of Kasipul Member of Parliament Ong’ondo Were has been arrested in Nairobi.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the car that trailed him from Parliament to the crime scene was also recovered as the hunt intensifies for the motorbike and murder weapon.

The suspect was placed at all the routes that the MP used before he was shot last week on Weednesday.

Detectives indicated that the car was seen through CCTV near Parliament Building, City Hall Way, Wabera Street, Kenyatta Avenue, Jakaya Kikwete Road, Argwings Kodhek Road and Valley Road.

Were used the same roads from Parliament before he was shot dead at point-blank range.

DCI director Mohamed Amin stated that other suspects are being pursued “We have one key suspect and we are looking for more.”

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) legislator was ambushed by two gunmen riding on a motorcycle, according to witness accounts.

According to police, the attackers had been trailing his vehicle before one of them disembarked and fired multiple shots at close range, fatally wounding the MP.

His driver, who was with him during the attack, survived, leading investigators to believe the gunmen were specifically targeting the lawmaker.

The incident was also witnessed by traffic police officers at the roundabout.

The MP was rushed to Nairobi Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

He was serving his second term as MP for Kasipul constituency in Homa Bay County, having been first elected in 2017 on an ODM ticket.

A respected educationist before joining politics, he previously worked with the Ministry of Education and was a strong advocate for reforms in Kenya’s public education system.

ODM officials and fellow legislators expressed shock and outrage at the killing, calling for swift investigations and justice.