NATIONAL NEWS

Sugarcane plantation set ablaze in Angata Barikoi, Narok

Emergency teams responded to the scene in efforts to contain the spread of the fire.
The teams on the ground blamed arsonists for the incident.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 3 – Multi agency teams are investigating an incident where sugarcane plantation covering an unknown number of acres was set ablaze by unknown individuals in Angata Barrikoi, Transmara South Sub county.
The incident happened on Friday night.

This comes days after six people were killed and others injured following a confrontation with police in the area over a disputed piece of land.

Tension continued to grow in the area amid fresh claims and counter claims on the disputed 6,000 acre piece of land.

At least six people were last week killed and 15 others injured in a clash between locals and police.

An autopsy was conducted on five of the bodies and confirmed they died from gunshot wounds.

The Director of Public Prosecutions Renson Ingonga gave police seven days to investigate the killing of the six people.

He told police to submit the probe file in seven days for his perusal.

“Pursuant to Article 157 (4) of the Constitution of Kenya, I direct those investigations be carried out expeditiously. The resultant investigation file should be forwarded to my office not later than seven (7) days from the date hereof for advice and directions,” he said in a letter to the Inspector General of police Douglas Kanja dated April 30, 2025.

Kanja Tuesday April 29 vowed to take decisive action against his juniors accused of using excessive force during a violent clash with protesting residents.

Kanja apologised for the police’s heavy-handed response and ordered the immediate transfer of the area DCI commander and General Service Unit officers linked to the incident.

He listened to calls for a speedy resolution to a longstanding land dispute that sparked the deadly demonstrations, where so far 15 people, including five police officers, are recovering from injuries.

