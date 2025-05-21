State taps young entrepreneurs to maintain 25,000 Public Wi-Fi Hotspots

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 21 – Information Cabinet Secretary William Kabogo has announced plans to roll out 25,000 free public Wi-Fi hotspots across the country to boost internet connectivity.

Speaking during a live interview on The Capital in the Morning Show, Kabogo said 3,400 hotspots are already operational, with the full rollout expected to be completed over the next four years.

To address maintenance challenges, the government will engage young entrepreneurs to manage the infrastructure and ensure sustainability.

“We have now designed a formula to make it work — by handing over management to the men and women already based in those areas placesuch as markets and bus stations. They will operate the Wi-Fi facilities and charge a minimal fee of about five shillings to help maintain them, as we work toward achieving the ambitious target of 25,000 free public Wi-Fi hotspots,” the ICT CS explained.

The initiative is part of President William Ruto’s broader digital transformation agenda, which was a key pledge during his presidential campaign.

Kabogo also revealed that his ministry is developing a public portal that will allow Kenyans to engage with Cabinet Secretaries on various matters of national importance.

The CS said the platform will also enable government officials to present the achievements of their respective ministries.

“We want to get Cabinet Secretaries to line up and do two-hour sessions: one hour to explain what they are doing, and another hour to answer questions from members of the public,” he said.

The initiative comes in response to growing concerns about ineffective government communication, limited responsiveness, and the need to enhance citizen participation in public affairs.