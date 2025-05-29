Speaker Wetang’ula Reaffirms Kenya’s Commitment to Stronger Ties with Austria, EU

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 29— National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to deepening bilateral and multilateral cooperation with Austria and other European Union (EU) member states following a high-level diplomatic meeting at Parliament Buildings.

On Tuesday, Wetang’ula hosted Kenya’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to Austria and the United Nations Offices in Vienna, Makoloo Maurice, for talks focused on enhancing Kenya’s diplomatic presence in Europe and tapping into development opportunities across the region.

“This meeting underscores Kenya’s evolving strategic footprint in Vienna and across Europe,” said Wetang’ula.

“Our partnership with the EU is anchored in mutual interests, ranging from green energy innovation and agricultural technology to scientific research and parliamentary diplomacy.”

The Speaker highlighted Austria’s role as a hub for advanced research, environmental governance, and modern technological exchange—opportunities he said align closely with Kenya’s development agenda.

“Innovation in agriculture, particularly precision farming and climate-smart practices, is one of the areas where Austria and the broader EU can be critical partners,” he said.

“Kenya’s agricultural sector is the backbone of our economy, and leveraging European expertise will significantly boost our food systems and improve rural livelihoods.”

The talks also emphasised the importance of inter-parliamentary engagement, with Wetang’ula calling for greater cross-border legislative cooperation.

“We must encourage legislative diplomacy that fosters knowledge exchange, benchmarking, and the nurturing of shared democratic values,” he said.

Beyond policy, the two leaders reflected on the role of faith and values in governance, with Wetang’ula lauding the influence of the Parliamentary Catholic Group in promoting ethical leadership and moral clarity in public service.

“Christianity and faith-based groups within Parliament continue to provide a moral compass in our decision-making,” said Wetang’ula.

“As Kenya engages with countries like Austria—where Christian values are also deeply embedded—we see an opportunity to align on ethical governance, human dignity, and peace-building.”

Ambassador Makoloo praised Parliament’s openness to diplomatic engagement and reiterated his commitment to championing Kenya’s interests in Vienna.

“The Vienna Mission is keen to position Kenya at the centre of global conversations on energy transition, diplomacy, and sustainable development,” he said.

“We look forward to cultivating stronger ties with European institutions and promoting Kenya as a viable partner in innovation and economic transformation.”