Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Africa

South Africa to pursue appeal against Nigerian pastor acquitted of rape

Omotoso, who denied the 32 charges against him, was accused of sexually assaulting young women from his church in Port Elizabeth.

Published

South African authorities say they will continue with legal proceedings against Nigerian televangelist Timothy Omotoso who was acquitted of rape last month, even though he has left the country.

Mr Omotoso, who denied the 32 charges against him, was accused of sexually assaulting young women from his church in Port Elizabeth.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says it will still appeal against the judgement which found Mr Omotoso not guilty, saying his presence is not required.

Local reports stated that Mr Omotoso was en route to Nigeria, departing from OR Tambo International Airport, where he was filmed by public broadcaster SABC wearing a hoodie and dark sunglasses.

Mr Omotoso was first arrested in 2017 as he attempted to leave South Africa.

Among his accusers was a woman who said she was raped by the pastor when she was aged 14.

In a statement, South African prosecutors accepted “there are no legal grounds to prevent” Mr Omotoso from leaving the country following his acquittal.

However, if the appeal were allowed, the authorities would apply for Mr Omotoso to be extradited back to South Africa, the statement added, highlighting South Africa’s “bilateral extradition treaty with Nigeria”.

After his acquittal in April, Mr Omotoso also faced immigration issues, with the Department of Home Affairs alleging earlier this month that he was in South Africa illegally.

The department has said that Mr Omotoso faces a five-year ban from the country.

South Africa’s public broadcaster reports that the pastor left the country voluntarily.

Mr Omotoso leads the Jesus Dominion International church which has branches in the UK, Nigeria, France and Israel as well as in many parts of South Africa, according to its website.

Mr Omotoso’s trial made South African history as the first high-profile rape case to be broadcast live.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Africa

Polygamy and pageantry on display at a mass wedding in South Africa

The bride, Evelyn Sekgalakane, sparkled in white as she walked down the aisle hand-in-hand with Shirley Molala, who was about to become her “sister...

May 4, 2025

Africa

Tanzania bans South Africa and Malawi imports as trade row escalates

South Africa has for years prohibited the entry of bananas from Tanzania. Malawi, which shares a border with Tanzania, has blocked imports of flour,...

April 24, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Waititu granted leave to amend his appeal seeking release on bail

The ex-Governor has two days to submit a new application in which he wants to introduce new evidence and additional grounds to support of...

April 23, 2025

Africa

Amnesty’s New Report Details Rape and Sexual Slavery by RSF in Sudan

These atrocities amount to war crimes and potentially crimes against humanity, Amnesty International says in a damning new report.

April 11, 2025

Africa

Nigerian pastor acquitted of rape after eight years in South African jail

Timothy Omotoso had denied the 32 charges in a trial that was broadcast live and gained huge interest across the country.

April 3, 2025

County News

Ruiru ‘Prophet’ to remain in custody after arraignment on rape charges

Baragu was accused of sexually assaulting a tuk-tuk driver on May 27, 2022, at around 9:00 pm in the White House area of Nakuru...

March 18, 2025

DIPLOMACY

South African ambassador ‘no longer welcome’ in US, Rubio says

In a post on X, Rubio accused Ambassador Ebrahim Rasool of hating America and President Donald Trump.

March 15, 2025

Africa

South Africa rejects ‘megaphone diplomacy’ with US

Trump extended his invitation to relocate those seeking "to flee [South Africa] for reasons of safety" to all farmers and offered them citizenship.

March 8, 2025